Austin Peay State University Alumna Maggie Glass Named Assistant Women’s Golf Coach

Clarksville, TN – After four years competing as a student-athlete on the Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s golf team, Maggie Glass has been named the Governors’ assistant women’s golf coach, head coach Jessica Combs announced Thursday.

“Maggie is going to be such a great addition to our coaching staff,” said Combs. “She has been the best leader, teammate, and competitor during her last four years as a student-athlete, and I’m so excited to see her thrive in this coaching role. She will continue to bring joy, wisdom, and excitement to the program in all the best ways, and I’m looking forward to continuing our relationship in a new way!”

Glass graduated from Austin Peay State University in May 2025 after completing a four-year career while playing for Combs on the APSU women’s golf team. Glass and the Governors won the 2022 Ohio Valley Conference Championship – the first conference title in program history – during her freshman season.

Glass played in the lineup for the Govs during all 21 events during her junior and senior seasons. As a senior, she posted a 77.36 scoring average with three rounds at even or under par and 22 counting scores in 28 rounds played. Glass recorded her best-career finish at the Saluki Invitational during her junior season, finishing in second place with a career-low, 54-hole score of 216 and a career-best single-round score of 70.

“I am beyond excited for this opportunity,” said Glass. “As a former Austin Peay State University student-athlete, I can attest that this program exemplifies the ‘Total Gov Concept,’ and I can’t wait to continue my role as a coach in a new and different way. I want to give a huge thank you to Coach Jessica Combs for allowing me this opportunity. I cannot express how excited I am to be able to coach alongside her. I would also like to thank Mrs. Sara Robson for the constant support of the women’s golf program and each student-athlete. I hope to have a fraction of the same influence on the players as these two have had on me. Let’s Go Peay!”

In the classroom, Glass was a three-time (2022, 2023, 2024) Women’s Golf Coaches Association All-American Scholar and earned a 2024 College Sports Communicators Academic All-District selection. Glass was named to the APSU Dean’s List in all eight semesters of her collegiate career and earned the OVC Academic Medal of Honor for the 2021-22 academic year.

A native of McKenzie, Tennessee, Glass earned a bachelor’s degree in marketing from APSU in May 2025.