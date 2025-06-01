Marsha Blackburn Report: The Volunteer State Is Where Innovation Thrives

Washington, D.C. – Tennessee is the best state in the nation to do business, and xAI’s new Memphis facility is proof that innovative companies thrive when entrepreneurs like Elon Musk choose to set up shop in our state.

This week, I toured the site and witnessed firsthand how xAI is further enhancing Memphis’ status as the “Digital Delta”, creating good-paying jobs, and generating millions for Memphis and Shelby County. The company is also partnering with small businesses to give hardworking Memphians exciting economic opportunities.

This is only the beginning of what xAI will accomplish, and I’m excited to see how the company continues to grow and flourish in the years to come. Read more here.

Weekly Rundown

In the decades ahead, artificial intelligence has the potential to transform Americans’ lives for the better. For the music industry, AI provides both opportunities and challenges. On the one hand, AI can open the door to new creative avenues for musicians. This same technology, however, can threaten the livelihoods of artists when bad actors use AI to create new songs using their voices without their consent. Read more about what I’m doing to protect artists and creators in my weekly column here.

This week, I spoke at the opening ceremony for Orano’s Project IKE facility in Oak Ridge. This is a huge step forward in ensuring access to safe and reliable nuclear fuel. Between the cutting-edge nuclear research at Oak Ridge National Laboratory, Vanderbilt University, the University of Tennessee, and the innovative nuclear companies that call our state home, Tennessee has tremendous resources for nuclear energy development. I’m grateful President Trump’s recent executive actions to restore our nuclear industrial base will make it easier to develop nuclear reactors and fuel supply in America.

I was also pleased to speak at the Tennessee Valley Corridor’s National Summit, where I congratulated them on 30 years of innovation, collaboration, and leadership across East Tennessee industries. Between nuclear energy, quantum, and AI, Tennessee is leading the way in scientific discoveries that will shape the 21st century. I look forward to seeing the Tennessee Valley Corridor play a vital role in our state’s growth and success.

The Joe Biden administration’s open-border policies led to an overwhelming flood of illegal immigration, causing chaos and crime in Tennessee communities. For example, one illegal alien killed a Nashville restaurant owner in a hit-and-run, and another was charged with sexual battery after he groped a woman in a local ice cream shop. Under President Trump, Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers have been empowered to do their jobs, working closely with the Tennessee Highway Patrol to make Nashville safer. Unfortunately, Democrats like Nashville Mayor Freddie O’Connell have tried to undermine ICE’s efforts by releasing the names of federal law enforcement agents and putting their safety at risk. He has also absurdly claimed arresting violent gang members and rapists makes it harder to keep people safe, which defies common sense. Nashville residents deserve a mayor who will fight for them, but Mayor O’Connell has chosen to side with criminal illegal aliens instead of those he was elected to serve. Read more here.

Marsha’s Roundup

ICYMI

Birth tourism is a booming multi-million-dollar industry, and foreign nationals have been exploiting our nation’s immigration laws for far too long. Last week, I introduced my Ban Birth Tourism Act to close loopholes that enable foreign nationals, including those from adversaries like Communist China and Russia, from buying American citizenship for their children. Read more about this here.

The United States cannot afford to fall behind to the Chinese Communist Party in critical emerging technologies. My Leadership in CET Act would accelerate innovation by speeding up the patent process for these new technologies. To maintain global leadership, we must regain our competitive edge in the development of transformative technologies. Read more here.