Nashville Sounds Crush Indianapolis Indians 11-1 Sunday Afternoon

Indianapolis, IN – The Nashville Sounds dominated the Indianapolis Indians 11-1 in the series finale on Sunday afternoon. Wes Clarke provided the offensive spark with his first multi-HR game of the year and finished with a season-high four RBI to help the Sounds build some momentum before returning to First Horizon Park next week.

The first of Clarke’s two home runs came in the top of the second inning as he launched a no-doubt home run to the left center gap. Nashville tacked on three more in the third inning with a pair of two-out singles.

The first by Raynel Delgado and the last two runs coming home during Clarke’s second at-bat of the afternoon. The Sounds added a run in the fifth and sixth innings before Clarke launched his second home run of the game with a two-run blast to make it 8-0 in the top of the seventh.

Jorge Alfaro made it 10-0 with a two-RBI double in the eighth before eventually scoring on an Anthony Seigler RBI single to make it 11-0.

The Sounds combined shutout bid ended in the bottom of the eighth inning when Jack Suwinski hit a solo home run off Elvis Peguero. In total the Sounds used six pitchers to hold the Indians to one run on six hits.

Logan Henderson went just three innings and surrendered a pair of hits with four strikeouts to start the game. Easton McGee earned his second win of the year after tossing a pair of scoreless innings on two hits. Bryan Hudson (1.0 IP, BB), Vinny Nittoli (1.0 IP), Elvis Peguero (1.0 IP, 2 H, HR, ER), and Garrett Stallings (1.0 IP) all got work on the afternoon and held the Indians to 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position.

Clarke was one of five Nashville players to have a multi-hit game and led the way with his four RBI. Jimmy Herron (3-for-5, 2 R), Eddie Rosario (2-for-5, 2B, 2 R), Raynel Delgado (2-for-5, 2 RBI), and Adam Hall (2-for-5, 2B) joined Clarke (3-for-5, 2 HR, 4 RBI) with multi-hit efforts to help the Sounds on their way to 15 hits.

Following an off day on Monday, the Sounds will begin a six-game series against the Gwinnett Stripers (Triple-A Atlanta Braves) on Tuesday, June 3rd at First Horizon Park.