Champagne & Celebration: Clarksville Set to Soar at Flying High 2025 Gala

Clarksville, TN – Get ready to pop the bubbly—Clarksville’s most anticipated summer soirée is ready for takeoff! On Saturday, August 9th, from 5:00pm to 11:00pm, the Customs House Museum & Cultural Center will host its iconic Flying High 2025 fundraising celebration at the elegant Oak Grove Racing, Gaming & Hotel.

This year’s theme, “Pop the Bubbly!”, isn’t just a nod to the sparkling libations—it’s a celebration of a sparkling legacy. As the Museum Guild marks the start of the museum’s fifth decade of service, guests are invited to raise a glass in honor of 50 years of art, culture, and community enrichment.

An Evening of Elegance and Excitement

Attendees can expect an unforgettable evening filled with fine dining, exclusive art, and high-energy entertainment. The gala features:

A gourmet plated dinner paired with fine wine

A thrilling live auction of original artwork and curated experiences

A live band, lively dancing, and ample opportunities to mingle and make memories

From the first toast to the final dance, Flying High 2025 promises to be a dazzling celebration with a meaningful mission.

Support That Makes a Difference

More than just a night of glamour, Flying High is the museum’s largest annual fundraiser. All proceeds support the Customs House Museum’s ongoing efforts to inspire and educate through innovative exhibitions, engaging public programs, and the preservation of local heritage.

As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, the museum relies on community support to bring award-winning cultural experiences to Clarksville and beyond. By attending Flying High, guests become part of that legacy.

Reserve Your Spot

Tickets are available now at $150.00 for museum members and $175.00 for non-members. With excitement building and limited availability, early reservations are strongly encouraged.

Join the celebration and help lift the Customs House Museum higher than ever. For tickets and more information, check out the Flying High FAQ here.

Raise a glass. Raise the roof. Raise the Museum. Flying High 2025—where celebration meets impact.

About the Customs House Museum

Located in the heart of Historic Downtown Clarksville, Tennessee, the Customs House Museum and Cultural Center is the state’s second-largest general interest museum with over 35,000 square feet of exhibit space and houses hands-on activities and special events. Membership and admission information can be found at customshousemuseum.org.

Regular museum hours are 10:00am to 5:00pm Tuesday through Saturday and 1:00pm to 5:00pm on Sundays. Adult admission is $12.00 (18-64). Senior Citizens (65+), Adult Military, CMCSS Teachers, and College Students are $9.00. Children ages 3 to 17 are $5.00, and children 2 years or younger and Museum members are free.

The Customs House Museum is located at 200 South Second Street. For more information, call 931.648.5780 or visit their website at www.customshousemuseum.org