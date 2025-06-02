Herzing University Opens New Clarksville Campus as Part of 60th Anniversary Celebration

Clarksville, TN – Herzing University, an accredited, private nonprofit institution known for its career-focused degree programs, expands its national presence with the opening of its 12th campus, located in Clarksville, TN. Enrollment is now open, with online classes beginning as early as Summer 2025.

This September, Herzing University will open its new campus while proudly celebrating its 60th anniversary as a higher education institution – a dual milestone that reflects both a legacy of career-focused education and a commitment to strengthening our healthcare workforce across the nation.

Located at 2691 Trenton Road in Clarksville, the new campus will serve as a satellite location of Herzing’s Nashville campus and will focus on nursing and healthcare education, offering a mix of on-campus, hybrid, and online programs. The expansion comes in response to rising demand for healthcare workers in the region and the university’s commitment to supporting adult learners and underserved communities.

“Clarksville is a vibrant, fast-growing community with a strong need for skilled healthcare professionals,” said Laurna Taylor, Director of Campus Operations at Herzing University–Nashville. “This new campus allows us to offer hands-on training and flexible learning paths to students who are ready to make a difference right here in their own backyard.”

The campus sits on over seven acres in a former school building being renovated to include state-of-the-industry simulation and nursing skills labs. The facility will feature advanced simulation labs with mannequins, including neonatal and adult multipurpose models, designed to replicate real-life clinical scenarios and provide students with immersive, hands-on training in a safe, supportive environment.

Advancing Local Healthcare Skills

Clarksville is an ideal location for Herzing’s mission to provide flexible, career-focused education, especially in high-demand fields like healthcare. For years, Herzing has been dedicated to supporting nontraditional students, including adult learners, career changers, and those juggling life’s responsibilities. With one of the nation’s fastest-growing nursing programs, Herzing helps individuals quickly transition into skilled registered nurses (RNs), directly benefiting their communities. This approach not only meets the local demand for healthcare professionals but also supports the region’s workforce development goals.

“Herzing’s expansion into Clarksville reinforces our dedication to meeting the region’s healthcare workforce needs by offering practical, real-world education that empowers students to enter high-demand careers,” said Sarah Higgins, Vice President of Campus Operations for Herzing’s South Region. “By understanding the diverse goals of our nontraditional students, we’re equipping them with the skills needed for meaningful, sustainable careers in healthcare.”

60 Years Of Making A Difference

This launch also marks a powerful chapter in the University’s 60th Anniversary Diamond Celebration, which honors the institution’s legacy since its founding in 1965 by Henry and Suzanne Herzing in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Now led by their daughter, President Renée Herzing, the university has served over 50,000 graduates and currently supports 10,000 students across the country.

“We’re proud to open our Clarksville campus as part of our mission to expand access to career-focused education, particularly in healthcare,” said Renée Herzing, President of Herzing University. “With its growing demand for skilled healthcare professionals and a diverse population of nontraditional students, Clarksville is exactly the kind of community where we can make a meaningful impact.”

Herzing University’s new Clarksville campus will offer a range of nursing programs, including Practical Nursing (PN), ASN, ASN Bridges, BSN, and BSN Bridges, with students able to complete coursework either online or at the Nashville campus. Additional online programs span healthcare, behavioral health, IT, business and legal studies.

For more information about Herzing University visit herzing.edu.

DISCLAIMER: Herzing’s Clarksville campus is a satellite location of the Nashville campus. Students enrolled in the Clarksville campus ASN and BSN programs will complete the theory component of their coursework either online or in person at the Nashville campus. The laboratory component of their coursework will be completed at the Clarksville campus and clinical experiences will be held at clinical facilities in the Clarksville area.

Herzing’s Clarksville campus is a satellite location of the Nashville campus. Students enrolled in the Clarksville campus PN program will complete the theory and laboratory components of their program at the Clarksville campus. Clinical experiences will be held at clinical facilities in the Clarksville area.

About Herzing University

Herzing University is an accredited, private nonprofit institution with 12 campuses across the country and a nationally accessible online division. The university offers career-focused programs in nursing, healthcare, technology, business and public safety.

Herzing is committed to serving nontraditional and adult learners through flexible on-campus, hybrid and online learning options, workforce-aligned programming and strong industry partnerships that support the healthcare pipeline. Ranked among the best online programs since 2013, Herzing empowers students with accessible, career-driven education.

Learn more at www.herzing.edu.