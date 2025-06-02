Rakkasans Reunite: 101st Airborne Division Honors Fallen Heroes at Heartfelt Hopkinsville Dinner

Hopkinsville, KY – In a powerful display of brotherhood, remembrance, and unwavering pride, current and former members of the famed 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) gathered on May 15th, 2025, for the annual Rakkasans Reunion Dinner.

Held just outside Fort Campbell in Hopkinsville, Kentucky, the evening served as both a celebration of legacy and a solemn tribute to those who never came home.

Veterans and active-duty Soldiers of the 3rd Brigade Combat Team — proudly known as the Rakkasans — filled the room with stories of camaraderie, sacrifice, and service. The highlight of the night was an emotional remembrance ceremony honoring Rakkasans who fell in combat. Candles were lit, names were spoken, and moments of silence blanketed the room as attendees paid tribute to their brothers- and sisters-in-arms.

“We come together not only to reconnect, but to ensure the legacy of our fallen is never forgotten,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Luis Mendoza, one of the evening’s keynote speakers. “Every name we speak tonight is a life that shaped the Rakkasans’ story.”

From Vietnam to Iraq and Afghanistan, the Rakkasans have carved out a proud combat record, and the reunion dinner offered a rare chance for generations of warriors to share memories and honor their shared heritage.

Hosted by the 101st Airborne Division, the dinner included a roll call of the fallen, a formal military toast, and remarks from commanders past and present. Laughter, tears, and the clink of raised glasses marked an evening rich in tradition and honor.

As the final salute echoed through the hall, one truth stood clear — the Rakkasan spirit endures. In war, in peace, and in memory.