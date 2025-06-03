Ben and Beverly Kimbrough Strengthen Austin Peay State University’s Business Program With Endowed Scholarship

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) recently received a significant contribution from Ben Kimbrough Jr. and his wife, Beverly Ford Kimbrough, to fully endow their scholarship for APSU business students.

The Ben and Beverly Kimbrough Scholarship was established in February 2021 in honor of Ray and Margaret Ford. To qualify, applicants must be full-time students enrolled in the APSU College of Business, and they must be graduates of one of the high schools located in Montgomery County, Tennessee. Students who receive the scholarship will be given preference to receive it again in subsequent years.

“My parents were very active in the community, and we felt this was the perfect way to honor that dedication,” Beverly Kimbrough said.

The Kimbroughs also view the scholarship as a meaningful way to support future generations of APSU students.

“We strongly believe in the value of scholarships and Austin Peay State University’s benefit for the community, so we are proud to establish a fund directly benefiting Montgomery County residents,” Ben Kimbrough said.

The late Margaret and Ray Ford were lifelong residents of the Port Royal community and were active members of the Port Royal United Methodist Church. Margaret was a member of the Country Women’s Club, and Ray was a 1958 graduate of Austin Peay and served as county commissioner. Margaret passed away in 2019, and Ray in 2021.

“Gifts supporting a cause near and dear to a loved one are a tremendous honor, and in this case these scholarships will enhance the lives of our fellow Montgomery Countians,” said APSU’s vice president for Alumni, Engagement and Philanthropy Kris Phillips. “We are grateful to Ben and Beverly for honoring the Fords in this way.”

Endowments are permanently restricted funds managed by the Austin Peay State University Foundation. The amount of each scholarship award may vary and will be determined based upon the value of the endowment and the Foundation spending plan.

To establish an endowment or support other fundraising initiatives, contact the APSU Division of Alumni, Engagement and Philanthropy at 931.221.7127 or via give@apsu.edu.