CDE Lightband Brings Home Multiple Awards From Lineman Rodeo in Murfreesboro

Clarksville, TN – CDE Lightband is proud to announce the outstanding performance of its lineworkers at the Tennessee Valley Lineman Rodeo, held this past weekend in Murfreesboro.

The team, comprising one senior lineman and ten apprentices, showcased exceptional skill, safety, and professionalism, bringing home numerous awards.

The annual competition tests the critical skills and safety practices essential to the electrical utility industry. CDE Lightband’s participants demonstrated their expertise across various challenging events.

Award recipients from CDE Lightband include:

Senior Division:

Scott Deese: First place in the Senior Hurtman Rescue and Fourth Overall Senior.

Apprentice Division:

Jacob Stewart: Secured First place Overall Apprentice and Second place in the Pole Top Insulator Change Out.

“We are incredibly proud of all our lineworkers who competed at the Tennessee Valley Lineman Rodeo,” said Brian Taylor, General Manager of CDE Lightband. “Their dedication to safety, precision, and continuous improvement is evident in these impressive results. For our apprentices to achieve such high honors among 115 competitors truly highlights the caliber of talent within CDE Lightband and our commitment to excellence in serving our community.”

The CDE Lightband team’s success at the rodeo underscores their readiness and capability to maintain and restore power safely and efficiently for the Clarksville community.

