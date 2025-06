Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) was notified yesterday afternoon by family members that 69-year-old Henry McClure, the driver of the Nissan Altima involved in the crash on May 28th, 2025, has passed away from injuries sustained in the incident.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information related to this incident is urged to contact FACT Investigator Creighton at 931.648.0656, ext. 5367.