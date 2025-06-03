Clarksville Police reports Missing Person Marshall Greenlaw Found Safe

Clarksville, TN – After nearly three months of uncertainty, the Clarksville Police Department (CPD) confirmed that 53-year-old Marshall Greenlaw has been located and is safe.

Greenlaw was first reported missing on March 10th, 2025, after he was last seen at his residence on Peachers Mill Road around 8:00pm. His sudden disappearance sparked community concern and a widespread effort by law enforcement to locate him. CPD detectives issued public alerts and sought the community’s assistance in tracking down any leads regarding his whereabouts.

Described as 5’10”, approximately 170 pounds, bald with a beard, Greenlaw’s case was handled as a welfare check due to concerns for his safety. For weeks, friends, family, and local residents anxiously awaited updates as investigators followed tips and monitored activity throughout the area.

On June 2nd, Clarksville Police officially confirmed that Greenlaw had been found and was unharmed. Though specific details about his condition and location have not been released, authorities confirmed there was no foul play involved.

“This is the best possible outcome,” said a CPD spokesperson. “We’re grateful for the community’s support and happy to report that Mr. Greenlaw is safe.”

The department thanked the public for sharing information and remaining vigilant. No further information is expected to be released at this time.