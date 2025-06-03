Classic Strawberry Shortcake Recipe Bursting With Fresh Summer Flavor

Clarksville, TN – Strawberry shortcake is a beloved American dessert that beautifully captures the essence of spring and summer. This timeless treat combines layers of buttery, tender shortcake biscuits with sweet, syrupy strawberries and pillows of freshly whipped cream, resulting in a dessert that is as satisfying as it is simple.

The contrast between the warm, crumbly biscuit and the cool, juicy strawberries is pure comfort food magic.

Traditionally served during strawberry season, strawberry shortcake is often associated with family gatherings, picnics, and celebrations. The strawberries are lightly sugared to draw out their natural juices, creating a luscious syrup that soaks into the biscuit for extra flavor. The homemade shortcakes—richer and flakier than sponge cake or angel food—offer a perfect base, while the whipped cream adds a soft, creamy finish.

Whether you’re hosting a backyard barbecue, celebrating a special occasion, or simply indulging in a weekend treat, this classic strawberry shortcake is a delicious, nostalgic dessert that never goes out of style. It’s easy to prepare, incredibly fresh, and a guaranteed hit with guests of all ages.

Ingredients

For the Strawberries:

1 ½ pounds fresh strawberries, hulled and sliced

? cup granulated sugar

For the Shortcake Biscuits:

2 cups all-purpose flour

¼ cup granulated sugar

1 tablespoon baking powder

½ teaspoon salt

½ cup cold unsalted butter, cut into small cubes

? cup whole milk

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

For the Whipped Cream:

1 cup heavy whipping cream

2 tablespoons powdered sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Instructions

Prepare the Strawberries:

In a medium bowl, toss sliced strawberries with ? cup sugar. Cover and let sit at room temperature for at least 30 minutes to release their juices.

Make the Shortcakes:

Preheat oven to 425°F (220°C). Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

In a large bowl, whisk together flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt.

Cut in the butter using a pastry cutter or your fingers until the mixture resembles coarse crumbs.

Add milk and vanilla extract; stir until just combined. Do not overmix.

Turn the dough out onto a floured surface and gently pat into a ¾-inch thick round. Use a round biscuit cutter to cut out shortcakes.

Place shortcakes on the baking sheet and bake for 12–15 minutes, or until golden brown. Cool on a wire rack.

Whip the Cream:

In a chilled bowl, beat the heavy cream, powdered sugar, and vanilla with a hand mixer or whisk until soft peaks form.

Assemble:

Slice each shortcake in half horizontally.

Spoon a generous helping of strawberries and their juices over the bottom half.

Top with whipped cream and the other biscuit half. Add more berries and cream on top, if desired.

Enjoy your homemade strawberry shortcake — light, fluffy, and bursting with fresh berry flavor!