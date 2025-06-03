84.3 F
News

New Command Chief Warrant Officer Alberto Santillan Takes Helm at 101st Combat Aviation Brigade

News Staff
By News Staff
U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 5 Alberto Santillan assumes responsibility as the Command Chief Warrant Officer of the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), during a ceremony held at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, May 30, 2025. As the senior warrant officer advisor to the brigade commander, Santillan will provide leadership, mentorship, and technical oversight across aviation operations, ensuring the continued readiness and lethality of the "Wings of Destiny" brigade. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. William Manns III)

Wings of DestinyFort Campbell KY - 101st Airborne DivisionFort Campbell, KY – The 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, known as the “Wings of Destiny,” ushered in a new era of leadership on May 30, 2025, as U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 5 Alberto Santillan officially assumed responsibility as the Command Chief Warrant Officer (CCWO) during a ceremony on post.

The change of responsibility marked a significant moment for the brigade, which serves as the aviation arm of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault). As the brigade’s senior warrant officer advisor, CW5 Santillan now stands at the forefront of the unit’s technical and tactical excellence, entrusted with guiding the next generation of Army aviation professionals.

With decades of experience under his belt, Santillan is expected to play a pivotal role in maintaining the unit’s high operational standards. In his new role, he will serve as a principal mentor to junior warrant officers and provide critical oversight of aviation maintenance, safety, and flight operations—core components of the brigade’s mission readiness and combat lethality.

“Chief Santillan’s deep understanding of Army aviation and unwavering commitment to soldier development make him an outstanding choice to serve as our command chief warrant officer,” said a brigade official. “His leadership will help ensure our pilots, crews, and aircraft remain mission-ready and lethal in support of the division’s global requirements.”

The ceremony, attended by soldiers, family members, and senior leaders, reinforced the brigade’s dedication to continuity and excellence in command. As the 101st CAB continues to support global operations and maintain its rapid-deployment capability, CW5 Santillan’s appointment signifies a renewed focus on technical mastery and mentorship.

Nicknamed the “Wings of Destiny,” the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade is renowned for its air assault capabilities, supporting the 101st Airborne Division and joint missions worldwide. With CW5 Santillan now on the flight deck of leadership, the brigade is poised to continue its legacy of excellence in Army aviation.

