Soldiers from 101st Airborne Division Train Future Army Officers at CST

West Point, NY – The thunder of military readiness echoed across the historic grounds of the United States Military Academy as Cadet Summer Training (CST) 2025 kicked off in high gear on May 24th, 2025. Leading the charge were Cpl. Nicholas Cardone and Pfc. Noah Miles of the legendary 2nd Battalion, 506th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), who gave cadets hands-on instruction in operating the AT4 rocket launcher.

The immersive training session marked the start of a rigorous summer for West Point cadets — one designed to mold tomorrow’s officers through practical exercises in basic soldiering skills, troop leading procedures, and combat readiness. For the future leaders of the U.S. Army, there’s no better way to learn than from those who serve on the front lines.

“These cadets are hungry to lead, and we’re here to show them what that looks like in the real world,” said Cpl. Cardone, moments after demonstrating how to properly shoulder and fire the AT4 simulator. “We’re not just teaching them how to handle a weapon — we’re building confidence, precision, and mindset.”

The AT4, a portable anti-tank rocket launcher, served as both a practical lesson and a symbol of the firepower and responsibility these cadets will one day command. Pfc. Miles noted the cadets’ enthusiasm: “They asked sharp questions, paid attention to every detail — you can tell they understand the weight of leadership in the Army.”

CST is more than a summer training program — it’s a rite of passage that prepares West Point’s cadets for the complex challenges of modern warfare and military service. With elite mentors from units like the 101st Airborne Division, cadets gain insights from combat-proven Soldiers who have walked the very path they’re about to take.

As the sun set over the Hudson River, the buzz of adrenaline and inspiration was palpable among the cadets. Day one of CST 2025 proved one thing: under the guidance of the Screaming Eagles, the future of Army leadership is in capable hands.