Clarksville Gears Up to Rock the Museum with Jammin’ in June Concert Event

Clarksville, TN – Get ready to turn back the clock and turn up the volume—Rockin’ Clarksville is coming to the Customs House Museum & Cultural Center on Saturday, June 14th, 2025, promising a day of unforgettable music, community spirit, and pure rock ‘n’ roll nostalgia.

As part of the Museum’s Jammin’ in June fundraiser, Rockin’ Clarksville will celebrate the legends who defined Clarksville’s vibrant music scene in the 1960s and ’70s. Featuring more than 25 local music icons and five live bands, this one-of-a-kind concert event will bring top 40 classics roaring back to life in the historic Turner Auditorium.

Music lovers have two chances to catch the action:

Matinee Show | 2:00pm – 4:30pm | $35.00: Perfect for fans who want an afternoon of toe-tapping tunes and vintage vibes. This concert-only option offers a front-row seat to local music history.

Evening Reception & Concert | 6:00pm – 9:30pm | $50.00: Begin the night with a reception at 6:00pm in the Museum Lobby, featuring light bites and beverages, before heading into the auditorium for an electrifying evening performance starting at 7:00pm.

“This is more than just a concert,” said a Museum representative. “It’s a celebration of the artists who helped give Clarksville its voice and rhythm during an iconic time in American music history.”

Tickets are limited and expected to sell fast. Whether you’re reliving the soundtrack of your youth or discovering it for the first time, Rockin’ Clarksville is set to deliver a powerful blast from the past—and all for a good cause.

For tickets and more information, visit customshousemuseum.org.

Don’t miss your chance to rock out in the heart of downtown Clarksville—because legends never fade, they just play louder.

About the Customs House Museum

Located in the heart of Historic Downtown Clarksville, Tennessee, the Customs House Museum and Cultural Center is the state’s second-largest general interest museum with over 35,000 square feet of exhibit space and houses hands-on activities and special events. Membership and admission information can be found at customshousemuseum.org.

Regular museum hours are 10:00am to 5:00pm Tuesday through Saturday and 1:00pm to 5:00pm on Sundays. Adult admission is $12.00 (18-64). Senior Citizens (65+), Adult Military, CMCSS Teachers, and College Students are $9.00. Children ages 3 to 17 are $5.00, and children 2 years or younger and Museum members are free.

The Customs House Museum is located at 200 South Second Street. For more information, call 931.648.5780 or visit their website at www.customshousemuseum.org