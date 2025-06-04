Clarksville Police arrest Juvenile in Deadly Clarksville Speedway Shooting

Clarksville, TN – A juvenile suspect has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting that occurred during a large gathering at the Clarksville Speedway and Fairgrounds on May 31st, 2025, the Clarksville Police Department (CPD) confirmed Tuesday.

The arrest follows an intensive investigation by the department’s Special Operations Homicide Unit, which worked swiftly to identify and apprehend the suspect. The teenage individual, whose identity is being withheld due to age, was taken into custody on Monday afternoon and has been formally charged with homicide.

Police were called to the scene late Saturday night after reports of gunfire erupted during the Montgomery County Fair. One person was pronounced dead at the scene, sparking a multi-day manhunt and an appeal to the public for assistance.

“This is a tragic case that has deeply affected our community,” said a CPD spokesperson. “We are grateful for the cooperation of those who came forward with information, and we remain committed to seeking justice for the victim and their loved ones.”

Investigators have not released details regarding a possible motive, and it is unclear whether the suspect and victim knew each other. The case remains active, and police are continuing to review evidence and collect witness statements.

Authorities are urging anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who possesses video footage from the Speedway that night to contact Detective King at 931.648.0656, ext. 5280.

Clarksville Police reiterated that, while an arrest has been made, the investigation is far from over. Community members are encouraged to remain vigilant and report any information that could help bring full clarity to the events that unfolded.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward, call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.