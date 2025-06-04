Roxy Regional Theatre Launches 2025 Youth Summer Program for Aspiring Actors, Registration Now Open

Clarksville, TN – Registration is now open for the 2025 Summer Theatre Program at the Roxy Regional Theatre.

Since 1995, the Roxy has been introducing youth to the experience of live theatre and expanding their knowledge of the craft through the School of the Arts and Summer Theatre Program.

This month, the Roxy Regional Theatre is hosting five-day youth summer theatre workshops (divided into two age groups) for young performing artists in the local area to learn from working professionals in the industry. Classes will focus on acting, singing and dance, culminating in a free showcase for family and friends on the final day of each workshop.

Classes will be held Monday, June 23rd, through Friday, June 27th, at the Roxy Regional Theatre (100 Franklin Street, Clarksville). Ages 8 to 12 will meet from 10:00am to 12:30pm, while ages 13 to 18 will meet from 1:00pm to 3:30pm.

Registration is $125.00/week and available at roxyregionaltheatre.org/summer-theatre. The registration deadline is 5:00pm on Monday, June 16th. Students should bring a water bottle; wear comfortable clothing they can move in with closed-toe shoes (no crocs or flip-flops); and bring a pencil and a folder/binder for keeping any handouts. For additional questions, email schoolofthearts@roxyregionaltheatre.org.

About the Roxy Regional Theatre

The Roxy Regional Theatre (Roxy Productions, Inc.) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee and the Southeast. The theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in Historic Downtown Clarksville.

For more information, visit www.roxyregionaltheatre.org.