Screaming Eagles Reenlist at Historic D-Day Site in Normandy

Carentan, France – In a powerful tribute to the legacy of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), 14 “Screaming Eagles” reenlisted in the U.S. Army at the Cole Monument in Carentan, France, on June 3rd, 2025—just steps from the very ground their predecessors fought to liberate 81 years ago during the D-Day invasion.

The reenlistment ceremony followed a World War II vehicle tour of Carentan’s historic battle sites, allowing today’s Soldiers to retrace the steps of the division’s original paratroopers who parachuted into Normandy on June 6th, 1944. The event was part of the 81st anniversary commemoration of D-Day, honoring the Allied forces who fought to free Europe from Nazi occupation.

Maj. Gen. David Gardner, commanding general of the 101st Airborne Division and Fort Campbell, presided over the ceremony, administering the oath of enlistment to the Soldiers—all of whom committed to continue their service at Fort Campbell, Kentucky. Division Command Sgt. Maj. Charles Walker, along with local dignitary Jean-Pierre Lhonneur, mayor of Carentan, joined Gardner and World War II reenactors in celebrating the solemn and symbolic moment.

“Standing here, surrounded by the echoes of courage and sacrifice, it’s a reminder of why we serve,” Gardner said. “These Soldiers are not only honoring our past—they’re securing our future.”

The Cole Monument, named in memory of Medal of Honor recipient Lt. Col. Robert G. Cole, served as a fitting backdrop. Cole led a daring bayonet charge during the Battle of Carentan and became a symbol of the division’s unyielding spirit.

For the Soldiers who raised their right hand in that historic place, the ceremony marked more than a career milestone—it was a connection to the valor and legacy of the Screaming Eagles who stormed into history eight decades ago.