76.8 F
Clarksville
Wednesday, June 4, 2025
HomeNewsScreaming Eagles Reenlist at Historic D-Day Site in Normandy
News

Screaming Eagles Reenlist at Historic D-Day Site in Normandy

News Staff
By News Staff
Maj. Gen. David Gardner, commanding general of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and Fort Campbell, reenlists 14 Screaming Eagles at the Cole Monument in Carentan, France on June 3, 2025 following a World War II vehicle tour of Carentan battle sites. The 14 Soldiers reenlisted to stay at Fort Campbell, Ky. 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Soldiers have traveled to Normandy to commemorate the 81st anniversary of D-Day and to honor the heroes and veterans that fought there. The 81st anniversary of D-Day commemorates Allied Forces that liberated the region from German occupation during World War II. (1st Lt. Dalton Worley, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault))
Maj. Gen. David Gardner, commanding general of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and Fort Campbell, reenlists 14 Screaming Eagles at the Cole Monument in Carentan, France on June 3, 2025 following a World War II vehicle tour of Carentan battle sites. The 14 Soldiers reenlisted to stay at Fort Campbell, Ky. 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Soldiers have traveled to Normandy to commemorate the 81st anniversary of D-Day and to honor the heroes and veterans that fought there. The 81st anniversary of D-Day commemorates Allied Forces that liberated the region from German occupation during World War II. (1st Lt. Dalton Worley, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault))

Fort Campbell KY - 101st Airborne DivisionCarentan, France – In a powerful tribute to the legacy of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), 14 “Screaming Eagles” reenlisted in the U.S. Army at the Cole Monument in Carentan, France, on June 3rd, 2025—just steps from the very ground their predecessors fought to liberate 81 years ago during the D-Day invasion.

The reenlistment ceremony followed a World War II vehicle tour of Carentan’s historic battle sites, allowing today’s Soldiers to retrace the steps of the division’s original paratroopers who parachuted into Normandy on June 6th, 1944. The event was part of the 81st anniversary commemoration of D-Day, honoring the Allied forces who fought to free Europe from Nazi occupation.

Maj. Gen. David Gardner, commanding general of the 101st Airborne Division and Fort Campbell, presided over the ceremony, administering the oath of enlistment to the Soldiers—all of whom committed to continue their service at Fort Campbell, Kentucky. Division Command Sgt. Maj. Charles Walker, along with local dignitary Jean-Pierre Lhonneur, mayor of Carentan, joined Gardner and World War II reenactors in celebrating the solemn and symbolic moment.

A row of World War II vehicles line up on a road in Carentan, France during a tour of Carentan battle sites for Screaming Eagle Soldiers on June 3, 2025 during D-Day 81 commemorations. 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Soldiers have traveled to Normandy to commemorate the 81st anniversary of D-Day and to honor the heroes and veterans that fought there. The 81st anniversary of D-Day commemorates Allied Forces that liberated the region from German occupation during World War II. (1st Lt. Dalton Worley, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault))
A row of World War II vehicles line up on a road in Carentan, France during a tour of Carentan battle sites for Screaming Eagle Soldiers on June 3, 2025 during D-Day 81 commemorations. 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Soldiers have traveled to Normandy to commemorate the 81st anniversary of D-Day and to honor the heroes and veterans that fought there. The 81st anniversary of D-Day commemorates Allied Forces that liberated the region from German occupation during World War II. (1st Lt. Dalton Worley, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault))

“Standing here, surrounded by the echoes of courage and sacrifice, it’s a reminder of why we serve,” Gardner said. “These Soldiers are not only honoring our past—they’re securing our future.”

The Cole Monument, named in memory of Medal of Honor recipient Lt. Col. Robert G. Cole, served as a fitting backdrop. Cole led a daring bayonet charge during the Battle of Carentan and became a symbol of the division’s unyielding spirit.

For the Soldiers who raised their right hand in that historic place, the ceremony marked more than a career milestone—it was a connection to the valor and legacy of the Screaming Eagles who stormed into history eight decades ago.

Previous article
AAA Survey: U.S. Interest in Electric Vehicles Drops to Lowest Level Since 2019
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2025 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information