101st Airborne Division Screaming Eagles Honor the Legacy of D-Day Heroes at 506th PIR Memorial Ceremony in Normandy

Sainte-Mère-Église, France – Soldiers from the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) stood in solemn formation on June 3rd, 2025, as they paid tribute to their World War II predecessors during a powerful memorial ceremony at the 506th Parachute Infantry Regiment (PIR) monument in Sainte-Mère-Église.

The event marked one of several commemorative ceremonies held in Normandy to honor the 81st anniversary of the D-Day landings and the heroic efforts of Allied forces that liberated France from Nazi occupation.

With vibrant floral wreaths placed at the foot of the 506th PIR memorial—donated by both the U.S. Armed Forces and the local French community—the atmosphere was one of reverence and remembrance. The monument, a symbol of enduring brotherhood and sacrifice, drew American Soldiers and French citizens alike to remember those who parachuted into hostile territory on June 6, 1944, as part of Operation Overlord.

Major General David W. Gardner, commanding general of the 101st Airborne Division and Fort Campbell, stood alongside Division Command Sergeant Major Charles Walker and Mayor Jean-Pierre Lhonneur of Carentan during the ceremony. Their presence underscored the lasting international bonds forged in the crucible of war.

Earlier that day, the Screaming Eagles also participated in a reenlistment ceremony at the Cole Monument in Carentan, where 14 Soldiers reaffirmed their commitment to military service—a poignant reminder that the legacy of courage and service lives on in today’s Army.

World War II reenactors joined the Soldiers, adding a powerful visual bridge between generations. With vintage uniforms and restored gear, these living historians helped recreate the sights and spirit of D-Day, allowing modern Soldiers to walk in the footsteps of their unit’s founding heroes.

The 81st anniversary of D-Day not only marks a historic military achievement but serves as a heartfelt tribute to the bravery, sacrifice, and enduring spirit of the paratroopers who paved the way for freedom. For the Soldiers of the 101st Airborne Division, the ceremony was more than tradition—it was a personal call to honor the legacy they proudly carry forward.