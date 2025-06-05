73.6 F
Clarksville
Thursday, June 5, 2025
HomeNews101st Airborne Division Screaming Eagles Honor the Legacy of D-Day Heroes at...
News

101st Airborne Division Screaming Eagles Honor the Legacy of D-Day Heroes at 506th PIR Memorial Ceremony in Normandy

News Staff
By News Staff
Maj. Gen. David Gardner, commanding general of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and Fort Campbell, delivers remarks at the memorial ceremony for the 506th parachute infantry regiment at a memorial in Sainte Mere-Eglise, France on June 3, 2025. 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Soldiers have traveled to Normandy to commemorate the 81st anniversary of D-Day and to honor the heroes and veterans that fought there. The 81st anniversary of D-Day commemorates Allied Forces that liberated the region from German occupation during World War II. (1st Lt. Dalton Worley, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault))
Maj. Gen. David Gardner, commanding general of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and Fort Campbell, delivers remarks at the memorial ceremony for the 506th parachute infantry regiment at a memorial in Sainte Mere-Eglise, France on June 3, 2025. 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Soldiers have traveled to Normandy to commemorate the 81st anniversary of D-Day and to honor the heroes and veterans that fought there. The 81st anniversary of D-Day commemorates Allied Forces that liberated the region from German occupation during World War II. (1st Lt. Dalton Worley, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault))

Fort Campbell KY - 101st Airborne DivisionSainte-Mère-Église, France – Soldiers from the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) stood in solemn formation on June 3rd, 2025, as they paid tribute to their World War II predecessors during a powerful memorial ceremony at the 506th Parachute Infantry Regiment (PIR) monument in Sainte-Mère-Église.

The event marked one of several commemorative ceremonies held in Normandy to honor the 81st anniversary of the D-Day landings and the heroic efforts of Allied forces that liberated France from Nazi occupation.

With vibrant floral wreaths placed at the foot of the 506th PIR memorial—donated by both the U.S. Armed Forces and the local French community—the atmosphere was one of reverence and remembrance. The monument, a symbol of enduring brotherhood and sacrifice, drew American Soldiers and French citizens alike to remember those who parachuted into hostile territory on June 6, 1944, as part of Operation Overlord.

Major General David W. Gardner, commanding general of the 101st Airborne Division and Fort Campbell, stood alongside Division Command Sergeant Major Charles Walker and Mayor Jean-Pierre Lhonneur of Carentan during the ceremony. Their presence underscored the lasting international bonds forged in the crucible of war.

A memorial to the 506th parachute infantry regiment adorned with flowers from the Sainte Mere-Eglise community and the United States Armed Forces in Sainte Mere-Eglise, France on June 3, 2025. 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Soldiers have traveled to Normandy to commemorate the 81st anniversary of D-Day and to honor the heroes and veterans that fought there. The 81st anniversary of D-Day commemorates Allied Forces that liberated the region from German occupation during World War II. (1st Lt. Dalton Worley, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault))
A memorial to the 506th parachute infantry regiment adorned with flowers from the Sainte Mere-Eglise community and the United States Armed Forces in Sainte Mere-Eglise, France on June 3, 2025. 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Soldiers have traveled to Normandy to commemorate the 81st anniversary of D-Day and to honor the heroes and veterans that fought there. The 81st anniversary of D-Day commemorates Allied Forces that liberated the region from German occupation during World War II. (1st Lt. Dalton Worley, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault))

Earlier that day, the Screaming Eagles also participated in a reenlistment ceremony at the Cole Monument in Carentan, where 14 Soldiers reaffirmed their commitment to military service—a poignant reminder that the legacy of courage and service lives on in today’s Army.

World War II reenactors joined the Soldiers, adding a powerful visual bridge between generations. With vintage uniforms and restored gear, these living historians helped recreate the sights and spirit of D-Day, allowing modern Soldiers to walk in the footsteps of their unit’s founding heroes.

The 81st anniversary of D-Day not only marks a historic military achievement but serves as a heartfelt tribute to the bravery, sacrifice, and enduring spirit of the paratroopers who paved the way for freedom. For the Soldiers of the 101st Airborne Division, the ceremony was more than tradition—it was a personal call to honor the legacy they proudly carry forward.

Previous article
APSU Baseball’s Gain Braunecker, Jacob Weaver Recognized for Excellence On and Off the Field
Next article
Clarksville Police Detectives Credit Community Tips for Break in Sam’s Club Shoplifting Case
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2025 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information