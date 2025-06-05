Clarksville-Montgomery County Weekend Weather Forecast for June 5th-9th 2025

Clarksville, TN – A mix of sunshine and storms is on the horizon for Clarksville-Montgomery County as unsettled weather conditions continue into early next week.

Warm and humid air will dominate the region, fueling the chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms through the weekend. While no severe weather is currently forecast, residents should remain weather-aware, especially during the afternoon and evening hours when storms are most likely.

Expect a partly sunny start on Thursday with a high near 86°F. There is a slight chance of showers late in the morning, increasing to scattered thunderstorms after 1:00pm, with a 50% chance of rain. Winds will be light from the south-southwest around 5 mph. Rainfall totals should remain low, but heavier downpours are possible in isolated storms.

Thursday night the skies turn partly cloudy with a low around 70°F. There’s a 20% chance of showers and storms early in the evening and again after 11:00pm. Winds will be calm overnight.

Rain becomes more widespread Friday with showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 11:00am. Highs will reach near 85°F with light southwest winds. The chance of precipitation is 100%, so plan for a wet day.

Friday night, expect continued storm activity through midnight, tapering off slightly after 1:00am. The chance of rain is 60%, and skies remain mostly cloudy with a low around 69°F. Winds will stay light out of the southwest.

Another active weather day is expected, with showers and thunderstorms likely on Saturday, especially from early afternoon onward. Skies will be mostly cloudy, with temperatures peaking near 83°F. Winds shift from the west at 5–10 mph. Rain chances stand at 70%.

Saturday night, storms linger into the evening, with a 50% chance of rain and thunderstorms overnight. Expect mostly cloudy skies and a low around 67°F, with a light west wind.

A slight chance of morning showers gives way to a mostly sunny afternoon on Sunday. Highs will reach 83°F with light west winds. Rain chances are only 20%, making it the driest day of the weekend.

Skies will clear out Sunday night, offering a calm and pleasant night with a low near 65°F. Winds will become calm after a light westerly breeze.

For Monday, the new workweek starts with partly sunny skies and a 40% chance of afternoon thunderstorms. Temperatures will again top out near 83°F.

Storms may continue into Monday night with a 40% chance of precipitation. Skies will remain mostly cloudy, and lows will dip to around 65°F.

Clarksville residents should keep umbrellas handy through Monday, as scattered storms and rain remain a frequent part of the forecast. By Sunday afternoon and into early next week, however, the area may see a return to drier and sunnier conditions. As always, monitor local forecasts and alerts in case of changing weather developments.