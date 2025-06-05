Clarksville Police Detectives Credit Community Tips for Break in Sam’s Club Shoplifting Case

Clarksville, TN – Thanks to tips received from the community, Clarksville Police Department (CPD) detectives have identified and arrested one of the suspects involved in a felony shoplifting incident that occurred on May 15th, 2025, at Sam’s Club, located at 3315 Guthrie Highway in Clarksville, Tennessee.

42-year-old Terrance Johnson of Hopkinsville, KY was arrested and booked into the Montgomery County Jail yesterday afternoon in connection with the theft. Detectives have also charged 38-year-old Tiffany Harris, also of Hopkinsville, with theft. At this time, her warrant has not been served.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Tiffany Harris is urged to call 911 immediately.

Surveillance footage captured images of the suspects stealing approximately $1,600 worth of merchandise. The individuals left the scene in what appears to be a white ~2020 Nissan Armada or Infiniti equivalent, possibly bearing Kentucky tags.

If you recognize the individuals or have any information related to this incident, please get in touch with CPD Detective Baker at 931.648.0656, ext. 5163.