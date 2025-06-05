Clarksville Police Warn Public of Fake DMV Text Scam

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) would like to make the citizens of Clarksville and Montgomery County aware of a scam involving fraudulent text messages claiming to be from the “Tennessee Department of Vehicles (DMV).”

Please be advised that this is a SCAM. The legitimate agency is called the Tennessee Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV), not “Department of Vehicles.” This deliberate misnaming is the first red flag indicating the message is not from a trusted source.

In addition, the messages originate from random and unofficial email addresses, not a valid government domain. Screenshots of such scam messages and sender addresses have been attached for reference.

Do not respond to these text messages.

Do not click any links included in the message.

Do not provide any personal or financial information.

If you have already responded to such a message or provided personal details, you are encouraged to monitor your accounts closely and contact your financial institution. You may also report the scam to local law enforcement or submit a report through the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) at https://reportfraud.ftc.gov.

The Clarksville Police Department continues to monitor reports of scams and encourages residents to stay informed and cautious when receiving unsolicited messages.