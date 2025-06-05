Clarksville Police Warn Public of Fake DMV Text Scam

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) would like to make the citizens of Clarksville and Montgomery County aware of a scam involving fraudulent text messages claiming to be from the “Tennessee Department of Vehicles (DMV).”
Please be advised that this is a SCAM. The legitimate agency is called the Tennessee Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV), not “Department of Vehicles.” This deliberate misnaming is the first red flag indicating the message is not from a trusted source.
In addition, the messages originate from random and unofficial email addresses, not a valid government domain. Screenshots of such scam messages and sender addresses have been attached for reference.
-
Do not respond to these text messages.
-
Do not click any links included in the message.
-
Do not provide any personal or financial information.
If you have already responded to such a message or provided personal details, you are encouraged to monitor your accounts closely and contact your financial institution. You may also report the scam to local law enforcement or submit a report through the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) at https://reportfraud.ftc.gov.
The Clarksville Police Department continues to monitor reports of scams and encourages residents to stay informed and cautious when receiving unsolicited messages.