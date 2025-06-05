Get Ready, Nashville: Cosmic Baseball Lights Up First Horizon Park

Nashville, TN – The stars are aligning for one of the most electrifying events of the summer as the Cosmic Takeover Tour featuring the Tri-City Chili Peppers blazes into town! On June 13th and 14th, 2025, First Horizon Park—home of the Nashville Sounds—is transforming into a glowing galaxy of baseball, music, and mind-blowing entertainment.

Located at 19 Junior Gilliam Way, Nashville, TN, First Horizon Park is no stranger to unforgettable nights, but this event promises to be unlike anything fans have experienced before. With black lights beaming and neon gear glowing, Cosmic Baseball turns a traditional ballgame into a high-energy, visually stunning spectacle.

Missed out on the first round of tickets? You’re in luck. If you weren’t selected through the Cosmic Lottery, there’s still time to grab your spot and be part of baseball history. Don’t wait—tickets are expected to move fast for this one-of-a-kind showdown.

Group areas are also available to book for both nights, making it the perfect outing for friends, families, or coworkers looking for an unforgettable summer night out.

Guests should note that a clear bag policy will be strictly enforced to streamline entry and enhance safety. Be sure to review First Horizon Park’s Health and Safety Protocols before arrival to ensure a smooth experience.

Mark your calendars, grab your glow gear, and get ready to experience baseball as you’ve never seen it before—Cosmic style!

June 14th has already sold out! Get your tickets today.

Tickets for June 13th