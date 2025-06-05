Nashville Sounds Jump Ahead Early, but Gwinnett Stripers Rally for 4-3 Win

Nashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds saw their three-game winning streak come to an end with a 4-3 loss to the Gwinnett Stripers on Thursday night at First Horizon Park. Nashville scored the first three runs of the game but were held scoreless over the final six innings.

Tobias Myers was excellent on the mound as he turned in his first quality start of the year and set a season-high with six innings of work and nine strikeouts. Of his 95 pitches on the night, the one he would want back would be the one to James McCann in the top of the fourth inning that saw the Stripers tie the game at 3-3 on McCann’s sixth home run of the season.

Three of the five hits allowed by Myers came in consecutive at-bats to start the fourth culminating in the three-run home run. Myers started his outing retiring each of the first seven batters and nine of the first 10. He punctuated his start by striking out the side in the sixth, touching 97 MPH on his final two pitches of his outing.

Nashville got sac flies from Bobby Dalbec and Ernesto Martinez Jr in the bottom of the first inning and the first career Triple-A RBI by Jeferson Quero in the third to build a 3-0 lead before being held scoreless for the final six innings. Anthony Seigler ended the game 3-for-5 with a double and two Nashville runs.

He extended his on-base streak to 29 games just two pitches into the game with the first of his three hits. Rayel Delgado also finished the night with a multi-hit effort, going 2-for-4. Delgado and Seigler are now tied for the longest active hitting streaks on the team at six games after Eddie Rosario’s nine-game hitting streak came to a close after finishing 0-for-2 with a pair of walks.

In relief of Myers, Easton McGee and Elvin Rodriguez each pitched hitless/scoreless innings. Elvis Peguero started the ninth with a strikeout of Carlos Rodriguez, but he was able to reach first on the wild pitch. Rodriguez would eventually come around to score on a two-out single after Peguero had collected his third strikeout of the inning. Blake Holub cleaned up the inning with the final out and helped to strand the bases loaded.

Seigler served as the potential game-winning run after Delgado picked up his second hit of the night with a one-out single. Gwinnett’s Wander Suero was able to get a pop out and fly out to strand Delgado on the base path.

The Sounds will send RHP Logan Henderson (5-1, 2.18 ERA) to the mound on Friday night as the series continues. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35pm.