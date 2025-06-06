Austin Peay State University President Mike Licari to Lead Clarksville Chamber’s Executive Committee into a New Era

Clarksville, TN – With a legacy of academic innovation and community leadership already to his name, Dr. Mike Licari, president of Austin Peay State University (APSU), is stepping into a bold new role: President of the Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce’s Executive Committee.

The announcement was made during the Chamber’s 120th Annual Dinner and Gala, a night that celebrated both the history and future momentum of Clarksville-Montgomery County.

Licari will succeed Mike Rainey, senior vice president at Legends Bank, in leading the Chamber’s executive committee. His selection signals a powerful alignment between higher education and local economic development as the city continues its rapid growth and transformation.

“We are thrilled to have Dr. Licari take the helm at such a pivotal time,” said a Chamber representative. “His vision and proven leadership at APSU make him an ideal champion for the business community.”

Since taking the reins at Austin Peay State University in March 2021, Licari has overseen a surge of progress at the university, from opening cutting-edge academic facilities and launching new programs to securing the largest philanthropic gift in APSU history and advancing support for military-affiliated students.

Under his leadership, APSU has also joined a new athletics conference and embraced a dynamic new strategic plan focused on community engagement and student success.

Now, Licari brings that same energy to the Chamber, which has been a cornerstone of Clarksville’s business landscape since 1905. With more than 800 member businesses and nearly 30,000 employees represented, the Chamber is a vital driver of local prosperity. Licari’s dual focus on education and economic development uniquely positions him to unite business leaders, educators, and civic stakeholders in a shared mission: elevating Clarksville’s future.

As he begins this new chapter, Dr. Licari is expected to guide the Chamber through initiatives that support workforce development, foster innovation, and strengthen ties between APSU and the broader community.

With both the university and the Chamber on upward trajectories, Licari’s leadership is poised to bridge ambition with action—and spark lasting impact for generations to come.