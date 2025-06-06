70.9 F
Clarksville
Friday, June 6, 2025
HomeArts/LeisureMusic Heals: Henry Rives Memorial Foundation Event
Arts/Leisure

Music Heals: Henry Rives Memorial Foundation Event

News Staff
By News Staff
Revel House hosts the 2025 Henry Rives Birthday Bash. (Jon Duncan)
Revel House hosts the 2025 Henry Rives Birthday Bash. (Jon Duncan)

Clarksville Living MagazineClarksville, TN – Brit Dewey – “They broke the mold when they made Henry Rives! He was the most talented musician I’ve ever known and it’s one of the greatest treasures of my life thinking back on times I got to share the stage with him. I think that man could play anything he put his hands on! Henry was just special. I miss him every day. I think we all do.”

Isaac Frost – “He is still one of my best friends, and I’ll never hear a saxophone played like he played it. He cared about everyone, and he listened.”

Photo Gallery

Previous article
Nashville Sounds Jump Ahead Early, but Gwinnett Stripers Rally for 4-3 Win
Next article
Austin Peay State University President Mike Licari to Lead Clarksville Chamber’s Executive Committee into a New Era
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2025 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information