Music Heals: Henry Rives Memorial Foundation Event

Clarksville, TN – Brit Dewey – “They broke the mold when they made Henry Rives! He was the most talented musician I’ve ever known and it’s one of the greatest treasures of my life thinking back on times I got to share the stage with him. I think that man could play anything he put his hands on! Henry was just special. I miss him every day. I think we all do.”

Isaac Frost – “He is still one of my best friends, and I’ll never hear a saxophone played like he played it. He cared about everyone, and he listened.”

Photo Gallery