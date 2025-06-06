72.6 F
News

Put Your Business Center Stage in the Roxy Regional Theatre’s Season 43 Program Booklet

By News Staff
Support the Arts and Grow Your Brand with the Roxy Theatre Program

Clarskville's Roxy Regional TheatreClarksville, TN – The Roxy Regional Theatre invites you and your business to join in the exciting happenings in downtown Clarksville with a unique advertising opportunity by placing an ad in the Roxy Regional Theatre’s Season 43 program booklet!

During a typical season at the Roxy, over 30,000 patrons enjoy professional plays and musicals, classic and contemporary films, and special events.  Did you know that nearly 45% of those patrons travel more than 25 miles to the theatre, many of whom stay over at local hotels, buy meals at local restaurants, and shop at local businesses?

Take advantage of this opportunity to place your business advertising in the Roxy Regional Theatre’s Season 43 program booklet and have your business seen by tens of thousands!  In addition, your advertisement will run digitally on our screens in the theatre, and your business logo with a link to your website will be placed on our website, receiving thousands of visitors each week.

If you would like to place an ad in the Roxy Regional Theatre’s Season 43 program booklet, please reach out to us at advertise@roxyregionaltheatre.org no later than Friday, June 20th, 2025.

About the Roxy Regional Theatre

The Roxy Regional Theatre (Roxy Productions, Inc.) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee, and the Southeast. The theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in Historic Downtown Clarksville. 

For more information, visit www.roxyregionaltheatre.org.

