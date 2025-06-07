APSU Business Grad Diane Ellmore Turns Salon into Hub for Beauty, Growth, and Connection

Clarksville, TN – Diane Ellmore opened Red Bird Salon in 2014 with a clear vision of creating a space where genuine relationships flourish alongside expert beauty services.

Now, over a decade later and fresh from completing her business degree at Austin Peay State University, Ellmore has transformed that vision into a thriving business model that prioritizes both client care and stylist development.

This feature is part of an ongoing series highlighting APSU College of Business alumni and their businesses in Clarksville, Tennessee. The stories showcase the diverse entrepreneurial spirit of the college’s graduates and their contributions to the local community and economy.

Walk us through your journey of building Red Bird Salon.

I started as a stylist in 2010 and was independent by 2012. When I was ready to open my own space, I found inspiration for the name from cardinals, which are said to be a sign that loved ones who have passed are nearby. My father had recently passed, so the name Red Bird was for him, and the salon opened in 2014.

From the beginning,

What wisdom would you share with aspiring entrepreneurs?

I would recommend building a strong foundation. In my journey, I was often reinventing the wheel. While I learned a lot in the process, having that strong foundation through education first would have helped tremendously.

It’s also important to develop your soft skills. You have to put yourself in front of people, be intentional, and be willing to fail. It’s ultimately not a failure, but a lesson. I can teach someone how to do hair, but I can’t teach them how to treat people with kindness or have follow-through.

What have been some of the biggest challenges you’ve faced in building and maintaining your business? How have you adapted as the industry changes?

We’ve pivoted several times to meet changing needs. We started with an independent contractor model, then switched to an employee model where we developed artists straight out of school through our assistant program. After the pandemic, we adapted again, giving our experienced team members more autonomy. This flexibility has allowed us to better handle market challenges like inflation while enabling our stylists to develop their own specialties.

What sets Red Bird apart in a saturated market?

Our team has developed specialized niches, including curly hair specialists, blonding experts, and other various specialties. This allows us to differentiate ourselves while still operating under one cohesive brand.

But what truly sets us apart is our focus on relationships. We’ve maintained long-term connections with clients who have been with us through all of life’s moments.

How has your recent Austin Peay State University education influenced your business approach?

My time at the university validated what was working in the business and helped clarify our strategy moving forward. What was once an unclear picture of figuring out the business world became much clearer. The education streamlined information I had been reaching for through external resources and helped me consider different strategies and approaches we could take in the market.

Can you share a memorable or inspiring client story that exemplifies what Red Bird Salon is all about?

This is a hard one because I don’t think it’s any one story … it’s the hundreds of stories. One area where I’ve been blessed is with customers that have been with me my entire career, and that’s why we do what we do. What’s important about Red Bird is how we build and sustain those relationships. We’re all about our community.

How do you see your business contributing to the local community?

Over the years, we’ve done different things as far as fundraising or volunteer efforts, but I think our main contribution is what we do daily – being a supportive, welcoming space for all.

What can clients expect when they step through your doors?

When clients walk through our doors, they’re greeted with genuine excitement to catch up since their last visit. We offer warm drinks, including assorted flavors of coffee and tea, expert hair design services, and a beautiful color bar where all our chemicals are mixed for perfect color formulas.

We use vegan hair care and clean beauty products that are ammonia-free, fragrance-free, and allergy-friendly. Our focus is on the client’s total wellbeing.

What’s next for Red Bird Salon?

I’d love to expand, not just in services, but in creating more opportunities for our team to grow. I’d love to see Red Bird become an even more comprehensive space where clients can have all their self-care needs met, from hair care to skincare and beyond.

I’m really proud to offer a space where my team feels safe and creative to take off on their own entrepreneurial paths. In a way, Red Bird has become a launching pad for both beauty and business dreams.

Business Profile: Red Bird Salon

Owner: Diane Ellmore

Location: 787 Weatherly Drive, Suite 100, Clarksville, TN 37043

Website: www.theredbirdsalon.com/

Social: Facebook, Instagram

Email Elaina Russell at russelle@apsu.edu for more information about the College of Business alumni business series.