Nashville Sounds Blank Gwinnett Stripers 1-0 and 4-0 in Statement Saturday Sweep

Nashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds clinched their seventh series win of the year with back-to-back shutouts of the Gwinnett Stripers on Saturday night at First Horizon Park. Nashville won the first game 1-0 and then took game two 4-0 behind stellar staring pitcher from two of the top-rated pitchers in the Brewers’ farm system.

Game one of the doubleheader was a quick one. Jacob Misiorowski worked five scoreless innings with two hits allowed and seven strikeouts to earn his fourth win – third of the season against Gwinnett. Oliver Dunn provided the only run of the game with a solo home run in the bottom of the third inning as the Sounds picked up their eighth shutout win of the season.

Nashville’s only other hit in the game off Davis Daniel, who worked a complete game quality start loss, was by Anthony Seigler who singled to extend his on-base streak to 30 games. Vinny Nittoli and Craig Yoho each worked an inning in relief of Misiorowski. Nittoli allowed one hit and earned a hold while Yoho struck out two of the three batters he faced for his third save.

The pitching masterclass continued in game two. Logan Henderson faced one over the minimum through five innings of work. Of the two hits he allowed, one was left stranded after Henderson proceeded to strike out the side in the second. He then picked off the runner to end the top of the fourth after allowing another leadoff single. Four of his six strikeouts came consecutively in the second and third innings.

Jimmy Herron had the only Nashville hit through the first three trips to the plate against Zach Thompson. Adam Hall reached via an error and Ernesto Martinez Jr. drew a pair of walks but it wasn’t until bottom of the fourth any of them got past second base. Oliver Dunn roped a gap shot to right-center field that fell between the two Stripers’ outfielders.

That miscue allowed Martinez Jr. to score the go-ahead run and the second error of the play allowed Dunn to scamper home for a 2-0 lead. The Sounds tacked on another run with back-to-back two-out doubles in the fifth. Martinez Jr. scored Bobby Dalbec to make it 3-0 Sounds. Raynel Delgado extended his hitting streak to seven games with a RBI double in the sixth for the fourth and final run of game two.

Bryan Hudson worked an inning plus in relief of Henderson in the second game. The left-hander surrendered a pair of hits and turned the ball over to Joel Payamps after a leadoff single in the top of the seventh. After surrendering a single to the first batter he faced, Payamps retired the next three in row including a pair of strikeouts to secure the doubleheader sweep and leave a pair of Stripers on base.

The series will conclude on Sunday with the Nashville Sounds looking for their first five-win series of the season. First pitch is scheduled for 2:05pm.