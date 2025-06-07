Young Anglers Shine at TWRA’s 2025 Montgomery County Youth Fishing Rodeo

Clarksville, TN – The 2025 Montgomery County Youth Fishing Rodeo made a splash Saturday morning, June 7th, at Liberty Park Pond, drawing a crowd of eager young anglers and proud families for a fun-filled day of fishing, friendly competition, and community spirit.

Hosted by the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA), the free event welcomed children ages 1 to 15 to cast a line and compete for prizes. Despite thunderstorms the night before and a forecast that initially threatened rain, the weather cleared just in time. Overcast skies, a cool breeze, and mild temperatures created ideal fishing conditions for the 143 kids who signed up.

“Today, we’re hosting a fishing rodeo for Montgomery County,” said Scott Bauer, TWRA Wildlife Officer. “It’s a great opportunity for kids 15 and under to get outside, have some fun, and catch some fish. Plus, they have a chance to win prizes.”

TWRA had stocked the Liberty Park Pond earlier in the week with 700 pounds of catfish—roughly 250 fish—from the Springfield hatchery, ensuring plenty of action for the young participants. Each child was allowed one fishing pole, and parents were on the sidelines cheering them on, as only youth could fish in the event.

“I think it’s great that the TWRA puts this on for the kids,” said Tim Rasmussen. “They love it out here. They’re catching a lot of fish — good fishing, beautiful scenery — you can’t beat that.”

From 7:30am to 9:00am, the pond buzzed with excitement as kids reeled in their catches. For some, like Samantha Johnson, it was a milestone moment—catching her very first fish after ten previous attempts. Her joy doubled when she reeled in a second fish shortly after. Her smile said it all.

The event also featured raffles throughout the morning, where kids won fishing rods, tackle boxes, and other gear to fuel their future fishing adventures.

“We’re out here today helping the TWRA with Free Fishing Day for the kids,” said Chris Lanier, President of the Montgomery County Bass Club. “We’re just glad to be a part of it and to help get the kids out fishing.”

“We’ve been doing this for eight years now, and it’s always a blast watching the kids catch fish—some for the very first time. One boy came down earlier, signed himself up, and ran straight to the water, ready to go. That kind of enthusiasm is just awesome to see,” Lanier stated.

Top honors in the girls division went to Ava Myers, who hooked the biggest fish at 3.62 lbs and hauled in 12.25 lbs total, earning trophies in both categories.

In the boys division, Damion Cano took the spotlight for most total weight with 10.13 lbs, while Pierce Hager landed the biggest fish of the day at 4.23 lbs.

“We’re out here supporting the fishing rodeo by providing worms and stringers for the young anglers,” said Kevin from Tailwater Marine and Tackle. “It’s all about the kids—seeing them smile and have fun makes it all worth it.”

With laughter, cheers, and the occasional splash, the Montgomery County Youth Fishing Rodeo proved once again to be a highlight of the summer season—bringing families together, introducing kids to the joys of fishing, and creating memories that will last a lifetime.

Missed it this year? Mark your calendars—next year’s rodeo is sure to be another reel adventure!

Photo Gallery