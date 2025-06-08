Clarksville-Montgomery County Weather Forecast for June 8th-12th, 2025

Clarksville, TN – A mix of sun and clouds is in store for Clarksville-Montgomery County over the next several days, with mild temperatures, calm winds, and the return of rain chances early in the week.
After a pleasant weekend, the forecast takes a brief wet turn Monday before clearing out midweek—just in time for a warm, sunny stretch heading into Thursday.
Sunday will begin mostly cloudy but gradually turn sunny by the afternoon, with a high near 82°F. West winds between 5 and 10 mph will bring a fresh breeze to an otherwise calm and mild day—ideal for outdoor plans once skies begin to clear.
Sunday night, skies will become partly cloudy, with temperatures dipping to around 65°F. Winds will shift west-northwest at around 5 mph before calming completely overnight.
Monday brings a notable change in weather, with a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1:00pm. Skies will remain mostly cloudy throughout the day, and temperatures will top out near 80°F. Winds will start out of the south-southwest before turning west later in the day.
Monday night, any lingering rain will move out, leaving partly cloudy skies and a low around 62°F. Light west winds will become calm after midnight.
Tuesday marks the beginning of a dry and sunny trend. Expect clear skies and a high near 84°F, with calm winds becoming light from the west as the day progresses.
Tuesday night will remain mostly clear and comfortable, with lows around 62°F and little to no wind.
Wednesday continues the sunny stretch, with temperatures climbing to a warm 87°F under bright skies and calm wind conditions.
Wednesday night, a few clouds may drift in, but the weather will stay dry and mild with a low around 66°F and calm winds.
Thursday brings a slight return of unsettled weather, with a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1:00pm. Otherwise, it will be partly sunny and quite warm, with highs near 89°F.
Thursday night, there’s a continued 20% chance of showers under mostly cloudy skies, with a low around 70°F.
The week ahead will feature a mix of mild nights, gradually warming days, and brief rain chances early on. After Monday’s showers, residents can look forward to a sunny and warm stretch ideal for outdoor activities before keeping an eye on the skies again Thursday afternoon.