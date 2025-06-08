YaiPak Transforms Into Lifeline for Clarksville Flood Victims

Clarksville, TN – After Clarksville’s recent flooding, the Red Cross was set up at the YaiPak warehouse. “We’re here to help, wherever and however we can,” Geri Campbell said. “The Red Cross sends us where the need is. We’re doing intake for people who want to get into our system and get some help.

Julie Lewis, YaiPak’s volunteer and logistics coordinator said, “Today, we’re set up as an evacuation emergency center, so families are registering with YaiPak to shop for clothing, hygiene items, and other essentials. These are folks from affected areas, primarily Farmington, Northwoods, and Oak Grove.

“We served 110 apartments last night, and more than 100 families have come through. Everyone has been safely evacuated. Today, World Central Kitchen has partnered with Tacos El Chingon to supplying food to families affected by the flood, and our volunteers.”

YaiPak’s Sherry Nicholson said, “We have flood victims needing to pick up essentials right now. Some just got permission to go back into their homes. We’re trying to help them fill their refrigerators and pantries. There are a lot of moving parts.

“So far, we have helped 170 + families. Some of our families don’t have flood insurance. We are letting them know that we are here and can help them. We’re here for them. Normally, we’re deploying, but when it’s in our own backyard, this warehouse turns into a hub for a lot of activity. We register everyone and track everything. We are an emergency evacuation center, which gives folks a safe place to come. We just want to serve our community, well.”

