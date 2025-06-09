73.9 F
101st Airborne Division Honors WWII Legacy at Richard Winters Memorial in Normandy

Soldiers from the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) stand in formation at the Richard Winters Monument in Sainte Marie Du Mont, France as a part of a ceremony honoring Maj. Winters during the 81st anniversary of D-Day commemorations on June 5, 2025. 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Soldiers have traveled to Normandy to commemorate the 81st anniversary of D-Day and to honor the heroes and veterans that fought there. The 81st anniversary of D-Day commemorates Allied Forces that liberated the region from German occupation during World War II. (1st Lt. Dalton Worley, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault))
Fort Campbell KY - 101st Airborne DivisionSainte-Marie-du-Mont, France — With polished boots planted firmly in the soil of a once-battle-scarred land, Soldiers from the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) gathered in solemn formation at the Richard Winters Monument on June 5th, 2025, to honor a legendary commander and the enduring spirit of D-Day. The ceremony was a central part of the 81st anniversary commemorations of the Allied invasion of Normandy, a turning point in World War II.

The tribute took place in Sainte-Marie-du-Mont, a small village forever etched into the history of freedom. Maj. Richard Winters, who led Easy Company, 506th Parachute Infantry Regiment, was among the most respected figures of the airborne assault on Nazi-occupied France. Known for his leadership during the Normandy landings and beyond, Winters became a symbol of courage, humility, and resolve—qualities still revered by the division that followed him into history.

Col. Dukke Reim, commander of the 2nd Mobile Brigade Combat Team “Strike,” and Capt. Dylan Stoltzfus laid a ceremonial wreath at the base of the monument on June 2nd, representing the living link between today’s Soldiers and the heroes of 1944. As French locals and international visitors looked on, the ceremony served as both a tribute and a recommitment to the values that shaped the Allied victory.

Col. Dukke Reim, commander of the 2nd Mobile Brigade "Strike", 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), and Capt. Dylan Stoltzfus lay a wreath at the Richard Winters Memorial ceremony at Sainte Marie Du Mont, France on June 2, 2025 as part of the commemorative events for the 81st anniversary of D-Day. 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Soldiers have traveled to Normandy to commemorate the 81st anniversary of D-Day and to honor the heroes and veterans that fought there. The 81st anniversary of D-Day commemorates Allied Forces that liberated the region from German occupation during World War II. (1st Lt. Dalton Worley, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault))
“This moment is more than a remembrance,” Col. Reim said. “It’s a reaffirmation that the sacrifices made here still inspire our mission today. Maj. Winters embodied what it meant to lead with integrity under fire, and we strive to honor that legacy with every step we take.”

The Soldiers of the 101st traveled from Fort Campbell, Kentucky, as part of a broader delegation attending the 81st anniversary of D-Day, a multinational event that brings together veterans, civilians, and military personnel from across the world. In addition to the Winters ceremony, the division’s presence in Normandy includes parades, public engagements, and educational outreach—bridging generations through shared remembrance.

As morning mist gave way to sunlight over the fields of Normandy, the echoes of history were nearly tangible. Bagpipes played softly in the distance, and the names of those who never came home hung in the air like a sacred oath.

For many of the Soldiers, particularly younger members of the 101st, the journey was personal. It was a chance to walk the same roads, stand in the same hedgerows, and feel the weight of history—not just as observers, but as inheritors of a living tradition.

Capt. Dylan Stoltzfus from 2nd Mobile Brigade "Strike", 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) delivers a speech at the Richard Winters Memorial in Sainte Marie Du Mont, France during the 81st anniversary of D-Day commemoration on June 5, 2025. 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Soldiers have traveled to Normandy to commemorate the 81st anniversary of D-Day and to honor the heroes and veterans that fought there. The 81st anniversary of D-Day commemorates Allied Forces that liberated the region from German occupation during World War II. (1st Lt. Dalton Worley, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault))
“This is more than just history,” said a young Soldier from the formation. “It’s who we are.”

As the ceremony concluded, the wreath at the foot of the monument fluttered gently in the wind—its red, white, and blue ribbon a vivid reminder that the legacy of Major Richard Winters, and of the D-Day generation, lives on in the hearts and service of those who follow.

