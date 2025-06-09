AAA Launches Summer Safety Campaign Targeting Top Crash Causes

Nashville, TN – As the summer months approach, roads become busier with travelers heading to vacations, beaches, and family gatherings. This seasonal increase in traffic heightens the risk of crashes, often involving preventable factors.

Today, AAA – The Auto Club Group launches the ‘Crashes Hit Different When They Happen to You’ campaign, urging drivers to stay vigilant and address the four leading contributors to traffic injuries and fatalities: speeding, impaired driving, distracted driving, and not wearing a seatbelt.

“Nobody wakes up thinking they’ll be part of a fatal crash that day,” said Megan Cooper, spokeswoman for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Risky driving habits turn ordinary moments into tragedies, and the consequences ripple far beyond the driver who makes a reckless choice. Crashes claim the lives of innocent drivers, bicyclists, and pedestrians – and every choice on the road holds the power to save a life or shatter it. These losses aren’t accidents, they’re preventable.”

Traffic Fatalities in the United States

On average, every 12 minutes someone is killed in a car crash on our nation’s roads. These traffic crashes cost the U.S. $340 billion a year, the equivalent of $230.00 in taxes for every household. This loss of life and income can be prevented if drivers avoid the four leading causes of traffic fatalities.

Leading Causes of Traffic Fatalities

Speeding not only decreases reaction time but dramatically increases the severity of crashes. In 2023, speeding contributed to 29% of traffic fatalities.

not only decreases reaction time but dramatically increases the severity of crashes. Distracted driving , whether texting or adjusting a playlist, takes eyes off the road for mere seconds but can lead to irreversible outcomes. People who text while driving are 23 times more likely to be in a crash.

, whether texting or adjusting a playlist, takes eyes off the road for mere seconds but can lead to irreversible outcomes. Impaired driving , often linked to summer celebrations, poses significant dangers to both drivers and pedestrians. Despite the risk, millions of people drive impaired in the United States each year. Every day, 32 people are killed in crashes involving an alcohol-impaired driver. This does not account for crashes involving drivers impaired by cannabis or opioids.

, often linked to summer celebrations, poses significant dangers to both drivers and pedestrians. Seatbelts remain a critical yet frequently ignored safeguard against injury or death. On average, every 47 minutes, someone not wearing a seatbelt dies in a car crash. In 2022, nearly 60% of back-seat passengers killed in crashes were unbuckled.

remain a critical yet frequently ignored safeguard against injury or death.

Oftentimes, drivers engage in more than one of these behaviors.

In addition to compelling statistics, this campaign explores personal stories and community partnerships to emphasize the devastating impact of crashes and the power of choice. Drivers are encouraged to slow down, put the phone away, never drive impaired, and buckle up every time.

“Risky driving habits might seem like someone else’s issue—until the crash happens to you or your loved ones,” said Cooper. “This campaign isn’t just a message; it’s a lifeline. We all share the responsibility to keep our roads safe.”

Join AAA in spreading awareness and practicing safe driving habits: buckle up, slow down, watch your speed and watch the road. Together, we can make our roads safer for everyone.

For more information on the ‘Crashes Hit Different When They Happen to You’ campaign, visit https://sm.aaa/CrashesHitDifferent.