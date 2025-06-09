Austin Peay State University Celebrates First Master of Business Graduates, Including Remarkable First-Gen Siblings

Despite a 10-year age gap, siblings Kayla Downey and Dylan Cottrell seized the opportunity to attend school together for the first time in their lives when they enrolled in the MBA program. Though they had always lived in different worlds, the shared academic experience allowed them to support and motivate each other while engaging in a friendly sibling rivalry.

“Being that far apart in age, you don’t normally get to experience that time together with your sibling,” Downey said. “So that was really neat for me as the older sibling, to do something with him that will better our future.”

Cottrell agreed that the program brought them closer. They pushed each other to succeed by competing to see who could finish first.

“[Kayla] was only in the house with me for about six years, so we never really had a time where we were both going through the same experiences,” he said. “It brought us closer, and it was cool to see her go through it and get that competitive edge.”

Ultimately, the two graduated together and became the first in their family to earn postgraduate degrees. They were drawn to Austin Peay State University’s MBA program, launched in Fall 2024, because of its relevance in today’s business landscape.

“I started with the MBA because I thought it would better me and set me apart from other candidates for jobs in the future,” said Cottrell, who plans to work as an accountant.

Downey, who currently works as Austin Peay State University’s director of Accounting Services & Reporting, said the real-life scenarios presented in the MBA program helped her broaden her perspective and professional growth.

Both siblings were also motivated by their mother Teresa Cottrell, and said she has been a guiding force in their lives through her career in accounting and tireless work ethic. Although neither parent pursued higher education, they championed education for their children.

“We both got to watch [our mother] just work her tail off to get where she is today, and she is a rare breed,” Downey said. “She’s worked herself up in local government and is now the Montgomery County Clerk.”

Downey said her mother’s career is an inspiration to her own, and working for a state university is a way of following in her footsteps.

“Her work ethic is what really inspires me and drives a lot of my own,” she said. “So, I think she deserves some credit here.”