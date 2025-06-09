66.4 F
Education

Austin Peay State University Celebrates First Master of Business Graduates, Including Remarkable First-Gen Siblings

Austin Peay State University alumni Dylan Cottrell (left) and Kayla Downey (right), first-generation college students, proudly display their MBA diplomas at the university’s Spring 2025 commencement. (Robyn White, APSU)
Austin Peay State University - APSUClarksville, TNSiblings Dylan Cottrell and Kayla Downey have achieved much in their lives as first-generation college students, and they recently added one more milestone to their portfolio: becoming part of the Austin Peay State University (APSU) Master of Business Administration program’s first graduating class since its launch in 2024.

Despite a 10-year age gap, siblings Kayla Downey and Dylan Cottrell seized the opportunity to attend school together for the first time in their lives when they enrolled in the MBA program. Though they had always lived in different worlds, the shared academic experience allowed them to support and motivate each other while engaging in a friendly sibling rivalry.

“Being that far apart in age, you don’t normally get to experience that time together with your sibling,” Downey said. “So that was really neat for me as the older sibling, to do something with him that will better our future.”

Cottrell agreed that the program brought them closer. They pushed each other to succeed by competing to see who could finish first.

“[Kayla] was only in the house with me for about six years, so we never really had a time where we were both going through the same experiences,” he said. “It brought us closer, and it was cool to see her go through it and get that competitive edge.”

Ultimately, the two graduated together and became the first in their family to earn postgraduate degrees. They were drawn to Austin Peay State University’s MBA program, launched in Fall 2024, because of its relevance in today’s business landscape.

Austin Peay State University alumna Kayla Downey shakes hands with APSU President Mike Licari while receiving her Master of Business Administration. (Sean McCully, APSU)
“I started with the MBA because I thought it would better me and set me apart from other candidates for jobs in the future,” said Cottrell, who plans to work as an accountant.

Downey, who currently works as Austin Peay State University’s director of Accounting Services & Reporting, said the real-life scenarios presented in the MBA program helped her broaden her perspective and professional growth.

Both siblings were also motivated by their mother Teresa Cottrell, and said she has been a guiding force in their lives through her career in accounting and tireless work ethic. Although neither parent pursued higher education, they championed education for their children.

“We both got to watch [our mother] just work her tail off to get where she is today, and she is a rare breed,” Downey said. “She’s worked herself up in local government and is now the Montgomery County Clerk.”

Austin Peay State University alumnus Dylan Cottrell, at right, during the processional at the university’s Spring 2025 commencement. (Sean McCully, APSU)
Downey said her mother’s career is an inspiration to her own, and working for a state university is a way of following in her footsteps.

“Her work ethic is what really inspires me and drives a lot of my own,” she said. “So, I think she deserves some credit here.”

Now with their MBA degrees in hand and their family supporting them every step of the way, Downey and Cottrell are ready to take on whatever challenges lie ahead.
 
“Graduating was a huge deal to the family, and I think it meant a lot to both my parents,” Cottrell said. “Especially my dad, because he didn’t have the same experiences with school we did. I think seeing the kids he raised go and get high-level degrees made him very proud. He’s kind of like me and doesn’t always show a lot of emotion, so when he does it’s special.”
 

