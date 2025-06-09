Clarksville Police report Motorcyclist Airlifted After Serious Crash at Wilma Rudolph Boulevard and Trenton Road

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is currently working a vehicle versus motorcycle crash that occurred at approximately 10:20pm at the intersection of Wilma Rudolph Boulevard and Trenton Road.

The motorcyclist is being airlifted to Nashville by LifeFlight. Their current condition is unknown.

The intersection is completely shut down, and traffic is being diverted through nearby businesses. Fatal Accident Crash Team (FACT) investigators are en route to process the scene.

Motorists are urged to seek alternate routes and avoid the area until the roadway has been cleared.

This remains an active and ongoing investigation. No additional information is available for release at this time.