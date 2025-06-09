Excell BBQ: A Clarksville Classic Rebuilt and Better Than Ever

Clarksville, TN – Luck Chaudhary and CK Patel, current owners of Excell BBQ, certainly know a good business opportunity when they see it. Though Excell BBQ might not visually impress with its nostalgic gas station/convenience market facade, it excels in the categories of flavors, aroma and good old-fashioned service with a smile.

Chaudhary and Patel have owned Excell BBQ for the last five years. The business itself has been here about 50 years. “CK has been here in Clarksville almost 20 years,” Chaudhary said. “He knew about this place, and that this was the best BBQ in the city. We own gas stations and markets, but this place is mostly about the BBQ. In 2023 our old building burned down. The four or five months that we were closed for business showed us that most people really do come here for the BBQ.

Excell offers pulled pork, ribs, and chicken, sides like potato salad, cole slaw, baked beans, white beans, turnip greens, green beans, hash-brown casserole, mashed potatoes, and much more. “Oh yeah, we have all of the classics,” Chaudhary said. “We have close to 100 items on the menu. Every day we offer different menus, and on the weekend we offer chicken, ribs, BBQ, and sides. We also make a variety of pies – caramel, fudge, peach, apple and cherry.

“Many people who live close by have been coming here regularly for years, but we have people coming from all over. I had a customer from Los Angeles who said that when we had our fire in 2023, it appeared in his local newspaper. It’s amazing to know how well Excell is known all around the country.

“If you Google Best BBQ in the Nation 2021, you will find a picture of one of our managers, and pictures of the store. I have 10 – 12 employees who work here running the store and the BBQ side of the business. We cook about 200 pork shoulders each week, some of them weigh up to 20 pounds. Then, we do chicken, ribs, and all the sides. On Monday, we have Salisbury steak, and on Tuesday, we have goulash and meatloaf. On Wednesday, we have twice-baked potatoes. I’m not thin anymore. I’ve been getting bigger since I started working here.”

Monday – Saturday Excell opens at 5:30am and closes at 8:00pm. On Sunday the store opens at 6:00am and closes at 8:00pm. “We serve breakfast – omelets, pancakes, biscuits and gravy, all kinds of stuff. I have a morning crew that have been working here for many years, some more than 30. They are here no matter what rain, snow, whatever.

“We have a dining area in the back where people can sit down and enjoy their food, but most people do carry-out. At lunchtime we have a lot of people sit in the dining area. We sell slices of pie and we offer cakes – banana, chocolate etc.”

Each day at Excell starts with one team member arriving at 5:00a. to stoke the fires. The meat cooks overnight. Chaudhary explains, “It has to be cooked slowly to be tender. Low temperatures, a perfect blend of seasonings, and lots of smoke, that’s what gives it so much flavor. That’s what the people like.

It’s cooked over wood and coals, and the people like it that way. We’ve been cooking it the same way since 1972. The owners have changed a few times, but the recipe and the cooking process have been unchanged since 1972.”

Chaudhary says the community was very welcoming when he and Patel took over. “I think that as long as we don’t mess with the flavors, they won’t mind,” Chaudhary said. “We keep things consistent. I have a cook who has been here for 20 years. I’ve learned the Excell process since I started here. I knew how to cook before, actually, my cousin owns a BBQ place, but it’s smaller than this. But, when you cook 200 shoulders a week, it’s different. It’s a big operation. We have to cook every day to keep up with demand.”

Chaudhary says prices on food, gas, and everything have gone up in recent years, so they’ve had to adjust. He says he’s glad to see prices starting to come back down.

“I think we’re past the hard part,” Chaudhary said. “My goal is to keep Excell BBQ exactly as it is. We get people who come in who say they remember coming here with their grandfather when they were just four years old. Now, they are thirty. Excell’s longevity is proof that people like consistency. They don’t like change.”

The sauces, like most everything at Excell, are homemade. Chaudhary warns that the original recipe vinegar sauce is both mild and spicy. “If you pour it without shaking it, it’s relatively mild. If you shake it you will get the spice. Excell has been consistent in everything we do for 50 years. That’s why so many people know the products and say this is the best BBQ in town.

He estimates that about 40% of Excell’s regulars are over the age of 50. “But, we have customers from all age groups,”Chaudhary continues. “The younger people are being introduced by their parents and grandparents. So, our future looks good. Our BBQ is natural. There is nothing in there but a little seasoning and a lot of smoke.”

Proudly displayed on the walls are the plaques commemorating years of winning Best of Clarksville accolades from everyone who gives such awards.

“Yes, we’ve been honored by the annual Best of Clarksville, The Leaf Chronicle, Clarksville Now, News Channel 5, etc.,” Chaudhary said. “It’s all about the team we have. I’m nothing. They do all the hard work.

“People have suggested that we open another location, but it would be hard to find enough good employees to staff another store. We wouldn’t want to do anything to damage the reputation of this location. I can’t be in two places at once. I want to continue to run this place as best I can. I’m only 30 years old, so I’m not going anywhere. I like this place. I like the people. Everyone is so nice and kind. They are good people. I have a great team, and I thank God for it.”