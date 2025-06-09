Hot Rods and Heart: YaiPak Car Show Blends Fun with Fundraising

Clarksville, TN – A car show featuring classics and customs was recently held as a fundraiser for YaiPak. Car enthusiasts enjoyed great food, scores of beautiful cars ranging from classic VWs to muscle cars, custom trucks, and more, and lots of great prizes for the winners. Vendors included Caprigios Pizza, Sassy’s Food Truck, Wildflour Bistro, and Parlor Doughnuts.

YaiPak’s Sherry Nicholson was one of the judges for the show. “Today is a day full of fun for families in the midst of everything that is going on,” Nicholson said. “Organizers are gifting all the vendor fees and all the registrations to YaiPak, and we’ll be using that for our disaster relief efforts. We are amazed at how many cars were registered for today’s event.

“We are giving out trophies and prizes in a lot of different categories. The judges are going around now and making their decisions, and then I get to pick my favorite car overall. We’ll announce all the winners at the end. There is a classic VW Bug sitting out here that brings back a lot of childhood memories, so I am leaning in that direction.”

