Rossview High School Students Forge Emotional Bonds with WWII Veterans Through Soaring Valor Mission

Montgomery County, TN – “Once they’re gone, there’s nobody else to tell these stories. All we’ll have are the books.” Olivia Buehler said with conviction—an impassioned plea carrying far more weight than one might expect from a 15-year-old on the cusp of summer break.

A freshman at Rossview High School, Olivia confessed she had little interest in history class—until she met Colonel Joe Peterburs.

Their meeting was part of the Soaring Valor Mission, an initiative by the Gary Sinise Foundation aimed at preserving the legacy of World War II veterans. Seventeen veterans participated in the most recent trip to New Orleans, Louisiana, where they visited the National WWII Museum—a tribute built in their honor.

But this mission wasn’t only for veterans. What served as a powerful reminder for some was an invaluable education for others. Twenty cadets from Rossview High School’s JROTC program joined the veterans, forming connections that would leave indelible marks on their lives.

For Olivia, meeting Col. Peterburs was not only educational but deeply personal. Peterburs’ 36-year career in the U.S. Air Force began at 18 as a fighter pilot in WWII. She listened intently as he recounted stories of flying in Germany, his time as a prisoner of war, and even his later service in Vietnam, where, as Olivia learned, he served in the same area at the same time as her great-grandfather, a man she never had the chance to know.

“This was the first time I got to hear a WWII veteran talk,” she shared, a mix of wonder and humility in her voice. “I’ve never talked about planes that much in my life,” she laughed. But it was clear—Peterburs had transformed history from something in a textbook into something living, breathing, and unforgettable.

Each student walked away with something unique, shaped by the individual they were paired with and the powerful narratives they heard. For junior Emerson Jolman, the experience was one of reflection, reverence, and renewed purpose. He was partnered with Jack Stowe, who had lied about his age to enlist in the Navy at just 15 years old.

“He was younger than me when he joined. Here I am doing great things, going on a trip to Louisiana, and he was fighting in WWII,” Emerson said. Stowe’s journey began as a teenager filled with patriotic resolve after Pearl Harbor. Through Stowe’s personal story, Emerson learned that choices, even small ones, shape destiny. Following a mischievous prank that got him demoted, Stowe narrowly avoided the deadly invasions of Iwo Jima and Midway.

“He never regretted what he did because what he did led to a greater good,” Emerson reflected.

Sophomore Abigail Hayden’s experience was similarly transformative. She was paired with Howard Polin, a WWII meteorologist who briefed pilots before crossing the English Channel. With scientific precision and solemn responsibility, Polin’s role ensured that fighter pilots had the weather data needed for one of the most critical missions of the war.

Polin was attached to the 352nd Fighter Group, and on D-Day, Polin was tasked with briefing the P-51 fighter pilots in his group on the weather they would encounter on their mission. The unit was headed to Normandy and responsible for eliminating the German Luftwaffe.

The weight of service, the vivid museum exhibits, and the deeply human stories she heard brought tears, gratitude, and unexpected friendship. “His chaperone was his granddaughter, and I am still connected with both of them,” Abigail said.

One piece of advice from Polin stayed with her: “Live in the moment, but always plan for tomorrow.” Abigail took it to heart, a gentle reminder from one generation to the next about living wisely and meaningfully.

For junior Maria Delfin, the trip was surreal—like watching the pages of her history textbook come to life. “I thought, ‘This is crazy. I’ve learned about these men in my classroom,” she said. “Seeing them walking around, dancing, it’s amazing.”

Maria was paired with Marion Noel, a Navy veteran who served on a Landing Ship Tank (LST-779) in the Pacific. At only 18, Noel worked on diesel engines aboard a vessel transporting Marines, equipment, and artillery. His time in service took him to Iwo Jima, Okinawa, and Tokyo.

“They were so young,” Maria reflected. “But they did amazing things for our country. Even the smallest things made a big impact.”

Indeed, it became clear to each student: no role was too small, no sacrifice insignificant. These men—and the women who served beside them—didn’t just fight battles. They built legacies.

For Olivia, Abigail, Emerson, Maria, and the rest of the Rossview cadets, the Soaring Valor Mission wasn’t just a trip—it was a pivotal moment in their young lives. They came to learn history. They left carrying it. “It was the best thing I’ve ever done,” said Emerson. “The trip, the people, the accounts. It was amazing. I want to share these stories to tell people that this generation saved the world. They sacrificed so much.”

“I heard stories that some will never get to hear or experience,” Olivia said. “They would tell us, ‘Don’t forget me, but also don’t take this time for granted.’ There was so much that happened. They really had a purpose. They were meant to live on and tell their stories and share this legacy.”



That legacy now lives on in the hearts and voices of a new generation—young students, forever changed, carrying stories that shaped the world.