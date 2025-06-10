Chicago Gyro & More Serves Up Bold Flavors and Local Charm in Clarksville

Written by Matt Schorr

Clarksville, TN – One of the first things you notice upon entering Chicago Gyro & More is the scent of meat and spices. It hits you – not unpleasantly – and envelops you like a warm blanket. The savory aroma of roasting beef, chicken, cooking oils, and Greek seasoning fills the entire place. It’s a distinct and delicious olfactory recollection I’ll always associate with lunch at the one-of-a-kind establishment.

Located at 1604 Madison Street, Suite E, Chicago Gyro & More is the sort of place that would be right at home on a television feature by celebrated chef Anthony Bourdain, a unique and unabashedly local institution with a menu and atmosphere all its own. With roots in the Mediterranean, influenced by the Midwest, and settled right here in Middle Tennessee, how much more Americana does it get?

The late Bourdain once said, “Food is everything we are,” noting the role it plays in culture and community. Chicago Gyro & More is a testament to that, a humble but meaningful celebration of both Clarksville’s community and its variety of culinary flavors.

I’ve become a familiar face there. So familiar, in fact, that when owner Malek Ibrahim and cook Harvey Sanders see me enter, they call, “Chicken gyro, boss?”

Predictability, thy name is me.

There’s a reason I order my usual with every visit, though. There’s also a reason why I’ve become so familiar with Malek and his team. You don’t become a consistent repeat customer at a restaurant unless you love it.

The combination of spices in that gyro provides a spicy kick, but not too much, so that you feel it on the first bite. When coupled with Feta cheese, the crunch of cucumbers, the added heat of banana peppers, and a healthy drizzling of Tzatziki sauce, it makes for a spectacular blend of flavors that warms both your mouth and your belly.

The flavors don’t stop there, however.

A gyro lunch is complemented with an order of fresh-cooked French fries and Malek’s very own fry sauce. Once more, seasoning plays a big role, as the fries are flavored with a generous mixture of spices, and the fry sauce makes for the perfect dip.

I’ve yet to ask what’s in the fry sauce.

I suspect Malek would say it’s a secret.

Add to that, the fries are cooked to absolute perfection with crispy exteriors and soft potato interiors. Just be prepared to blow on them a bit to cool them down. They, like the gyro, are cooked fresh, after all.

Malek’s place also epitomizes what I love best about local establishments. Everyone has a passing familiarity with each other. Malek and his team of cooks recognize almost every person who enters their doors. “How you doing, Boss?” Malek often greets. Or, “Hey, what’s shaking?”

I even once heard him cry out in absolute joy, “Hey, where you been? Haven’t seen you in forever!”

But if they don’t know you, worry not. It’s all but impossible for Malek and his team to make a bad first impression, and they’ll be eager to get to know you better through repeated visits.

If you’re a creature of habit, like me, I can also assure you they’ll soon recognize your usual order.

That familiarity extends to the dining room and customers, as well. It’s commonplace to see people from separate jobs sharing a table and catching up on old times. They probably didn’t even come expecting to see a familiar face. It just happened.

And that happens a lot at Chicago Gyro & More.

I’ve met several friends and colleagues there that I didn’t expect. In each case, without hesitation, we picked a table to break bread and chew the fat.

(For the record, I mean “chew the fat” as a colloquialism.)

(My chicken gyros are always lean.)

I once even shared a conversation with a local pastor about our favorite Stephen King novels. But don’t ask his name. I promised to keep that a secret.

Chicago Gyros & More offers a diverse menu, with Italian beef, hot dogs, burgers, Falafel, and hummus … just to name a few. I’ve smelled all of these being prepared by now, their scents filling the establishment like an aromatic tapestry. It’s a fantastical amalgamation of savory spice and sweetness.

Someday, I’ll even have to sample the rest of the menu.

But like I said, I’m a creature of habit.

And Malek, while proud of his menu, recognizes this.

So, each time I stand between those walls that reflect Chicago, Greece, Italy, and the Mediterranean, I’ll smile and nod when he points and says, “Chicken gyro, boss?”

Because it’s a great lunch.

And, it’s a great restaurant.

And because it’s not part of a national franchise, you won’t find it anywhere but Clarksville. This one is ours. All ours.

So, if you haven’t already, give this local treasure a try. Trust me, it’s absolutely worth it.