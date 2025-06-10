Christian Way Farm & Mini Golf Marks 100 Years of Corley Family Legacy

Hopkinsville, KY – Locally owned agritourism business Christian Way Farm & Mini Golf is celebrating 100 years of the Corley Family Farm on June 17th, 2025. The Kentucky Heritage Council is set to present the Kentucky Historic Farm designation for 100 years of the Corley Family Farm, the homeplace on which Christian Way Farm & Mini Golf was established 25 years ago.

Visitors are invited to join Milt & Janie Corley at Christian Way Farm & Mini Golf at noon for the presentation. For further celebration of the day, admission to Christian Way Farm & Mini Golf will be free beginning at 1:00pm on June 17th.

“We are so grateful to celebrate 100 years of our family farm and 25 years of sharing it with you through Christian Way Farm & Mini Golf. We are humbled by the goodness of God and the support of our amazing community, guests, and friends near and far. Thank you for being part of the story God is writing here. We invite you to come celebrate with us on June 17th,” says Janie Corley, co-owner of Christian Way Farm & Mini Golf.

Christian Way Farm has been in operation since the fall of 2000 and offers walk-in fun for families Mondays through Saturdays April through October. Field trips and corporate events are also available at Christian Way Farm. In addition to celebrating the farm & all it has to offer visitors, the 18-hole mini golf course and the full-service Christian Way Café are just two of the additions to the farm that will be celebrated on June 17th.

Learn more about the celebration or plan your visit on an alternate day by visiting www.christianwayfarm.com.

About Christian Way Farm

Christian Way Farm & Mini Golf is Kentucky’s only petting zoo & mini golf AGventure! Feed farm animals, shell and grind corn, or hop on a lawn mower train ride. Guests can choose from multiple play areas, including corn wagons, trikes, and slides, and enjoy 18 holes of mini golf surrounded by scenic farmland.

Lunch and dinner with fresh-made pizza, burgers, and apple nachos are available from the Christian Way Café. In the fall, pick your own pumpkins, wind through the corn maze, and soak up the sights of harvest season. With wide open spaces and hands-on activities, Christian Way is perfect for school field trips, family outings, and anyone wanting to unplug and enjoy real farm fun.