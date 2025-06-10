Clarksville Pets of the Week for June 10th, 2025

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will bring you pets from rescue organizations that need good homes in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of June 2nd, 2025.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Loki is a handsome male German Shepherd. He is fully vetted and neutered so he can go home the same day. Please do your research if you are unfamiliar with this breed. Also, please remember to check ALL breed restrictions and policies if renting or living on Post. Be prepared before adopting.

Lizzy is a gorgeous Long Hair German Shepherd. She is fully vetted and will be spayed before heading to her new home. Please do your breed research and yes, she will shed and need regular grooming to maintain her coat. Lizzy is looking for her forever family. Come visit and take her out in the yard.

Banana is a young female Pit Bull Terrier. She is fully vetted and will be chipped and spayed before heading home. She is looking and hoping her forever family will come find her soon and bring her home. Come take her out in the yard for a walk. Remember to check all breed and pet restrictions if you are renting or living on Post.

Oscar is a young male Domestic Shorthair mix. He is fully vetted, litter trained and will be neutered and chipped upon adoption. He can be seen in the Cat Room.

Lorenzo is a male Domestic shorthair hair kitten. He is fully vetted, litter trained and will be neutered. Very sweet boy, loves all the attention and will be a wonderful companion. Come see him in the Cat Room.

Find them all at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

For more information, MCACC will gladly answer your questions.

Note: MCACC welcomes visitors to come see the dogs, walk them in the yard, play and interact with them, giving them the attention they deserve. So if you have the opportunity, please stop by and donate some of your time.



Finders Keepers Cat Rescue

Kris is a very quiet, easy going female Domestic Shorthair. She is fully vetted, spayed and litter trained. Kris does well with other cats but prefers a no dog home please. She is a bit reserved at first but does warm up very quickly.

If you would like an application and more information, please message the rescue on Facebook or www.petfinder.com/member/us/tclarksville/finders-keepers-cat-rescue-tn984/ or email finderskeeperscatrescue@gmail.com

* Fosters are always needed!*

Cat Adoption Team of Stewart County (CATS)

Khora is a beautiful 4 year old female Calico. She is fully vetted, spayed and litter trained. Khora is a sweet, calm, quiet gal who would thrive in a home where she can decompress and settle in after the changes in her world. She loves attention and will be a wonderful companion. *Foster homes are always needed.

For more information and application please contact CATS. Contact info: Text Susan at 931.305.8212 or leave a message through their Facebook page. www.facebook.com/CatAdoptionTeamOfStewartCountyCATS

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Drako is an adult male Pit Bull Terrier. He is fully vetted, neutered, and keeps his kennel very clean. A couple of years ago, Drako was unfortunately in a horrific situation, which left him very traumatized.

Sadly, this loving boy has become very leery of men and developed a fear of hats. Yes, hats. Doesn’t matter if it’s cowboy, baseball or any kind of hat, it’s a hard pass from Drako.

Honestly, he doesn’t hate men, but he is very cautious. Drako definitely prefers women and MUST be the only pet in the home. This boy has so much love to give to the right person. It will take a lot of work and time to help him work through his issues. It was through no fault of his own that he endured such trauma and the staff have gone above and beyond working with him to regain his confidence and trust.



Please don’t be put off by his issues. This sweetie is a work in progress and would thrive with someone who isn’t afraid of working with him and rebuilding his trust and bond. You will be so rewarded with a wonderful companion.



If you would love to add this handsome guy to your family, please fill out an application through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, come for a meet and greet/or call 931-627-1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

How about a breath of fresh “Ayer” She is an adult Pitbull terrier mix and is fully vetted, spayed and housetrained. Ayer is great with other dogs, can be silly and goofy in her play but gets along fine with them and is good with children. She does need a no cat home please. She is just a sweetheart looking for her forever family. Please remember to check any breed/pet restrictions if you rent or live on Post!

Fosters are always needed.

Ayer can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee. For more information, please email adoptions@cprmidtn@gmail.com

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Betty is a 6 month old female Australian Shepherd mix. She is fully vetted, microchipped and doing very well with her house training and will be spayed at when age appropriate at the rescues vet. She loves playing with other dogs so a she would do great with another buddy and is good around children as well.

You can find Betty and fill out an application at our website twoladiescaringdogrescue.org or call 931.401.6737 and Facebook Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Little Finger is a mixed breed, 4 year old perfect gentleman and is looking for his forever home. He is fully vetted, neutered and house trained. Little Finger does well with other 4 legged friends and just loves his people. He plays well and settles down easily. He is looking for a comfy couch and a family who will love him forever. Really just a sweetheart.

Loves going on walks and just being with his people. Please note it is the Rescues’ policy and mandatory for all applicants to set a meet and greet if there are any other furry pets in the home regardless of breed or size. This is to ensure the safety of both pets and adopters.

For an application, please go to https://sites.google.com/view/sbbfhome/home or email them at sbbfrescue@gmail.com

Puurrrfect Paws Rescue

Princess is a young female Domestic shorthair. She is fully vetted, spayed and litter trained. She is fine with cats and does well with gentle, respectful children. Princess needs a NO DOG home please. Princess is very sweet and will be a wonderful companion.

To fill out an application, set up a meet and greet and for more information on all the cats or how to become a Foster family, please go to www.puurrrfectpawsrescue.com or message them through their FB page, Puurrrfect Paws Rescue

Mikaela’s Mutt Motel

Penny is an adult female mixed breed. She is fully vetted, spayed and house/kennel trained. She does well with children and is great with fellow fur companions. Penny is a very well balanced dog and a joy to have around. She is smart, affectionate and very loving. Penny will make a wonderful, loyal companion. It is recommended to take advantage of the offered training sessions so you can start to really know your pup.

Penny’s adoption fees come with 2 free training sessions at Jack’s Legacy plus 50% off any additional training and adopters are really encouraged to take full advantage of this service to help ease the adoption transition and begin to build a bond, plus 2 months of service from Parapooper Scoopers (adopters must live in their service area).

To complete an application and find out more about her you can go to www.mikaelasmuttmotel.org/penny or message them on Facebook at facebook.com/mikaelasmuttmotel. Foster families are always needed. You can also reach them at 931.342.2526 and emailing adopt@mikaelasmuttmotel.org

Kaylee’s Island of Misfit Dogs Rescue

Clyde is a young male Labrador/Pit Bull Terrier mix. He is fully vetted, house/kennel trained and smart as a whip. Clyde is great with other dogs but prefers a no cat home please. He is funny and loving and will be a great addition. A fenced yard and toys will be great as well.

If there are other pets it is policy that a meet/greet with all pets is required regardless of their breed/size. You must check breed/pet restrictions if on Post or renting. Please remember the rule of 3 when adopting any rescue. 3 days to decompress, 3 weeks to start to get comfortable with the new routine and 3 months to put it all together.

Please call Michelle at 812.827.9015 for more details and an application, and check out their Petfinder page https://www.petfinder.com/search/pets-for-adoption/?shelter_id%5B0%5D=TN1050&sort%5B0%5D=recently_added

Hot Rod’s Garage

Storm is a beautiful male young Labrador mix. He is fully vetted, neutered and house trained. He listens very well, is very sweet and gets along with everyone. He does need a no cat home please. Storm just has so much love to give and is waiting for his forever family. If looking for a great adventure/jogging, hiking buddy Storm is ready!.

For more information call 931.801.1907 /email hrgsrsanc@gmail.com Https:/docs.google.com/forms/d/l/GwSX1g0hKDKniRHmrTKHuRwGG9s-3GQ8KelFtdg-F-Q/edit?usp=sharing

3 Friends Animal Rescue

Chunks is a 3 and a half month old Labrador/Springer Spaniel mix. He has begun his vetting but will need a contractual agreement to complete all his necessary vaccinations. He is neutered and will sleep through the night but will need to be taken outside immediately when he wakes up. He’s super smart, friendly and learns quickly. Chunks loves being in the center of all activity and will be a great companion. Please check ALL pet restrictions if renting or living on Post.

For more information and an application please contact Kathline at 3friendsrescue@gmail.com or call/text 615.270.9980.

Please contact the rescue if you would like to become a Foster. You will be helping the rescue very much!