Clarksville Police Investigate Serious Vehicle-Bicycle Collision on Hwy 76 Connector

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is currently investigating a serious traffic collision involving a truck and a bicyclist. The incident occurred at approximately 3:53pm on the Highway 76 Connector near New South Drive.

The bicyclist is being transported by LifeFlight helicopter to a Nashville-area hospital. and the individual’s condition is unknown at this time.

As a result of the crash, northbound lanes of Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway (Highway 76 Connector) are completely shut down between Fire Station Road and New South Drive. Motorists are strongly advised to seek alternate routes until the scene is cleared and the roadway is reopened.

The Fatal Accident Crash Team (FACT) is en route to conduct a thorough investigation. No further details are available at this time.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has relevant video footage is urged to contact CPD FACT Investigator Burton at 931.648.0656, ext. 5665.