News

Clarksville Police Investigate String of Vehicle Burglaries; Public Asked to Help ID Suspects

By News Staff

Clarksville Police Department (CPD)Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is investigating several vehicle burglaries that occurred on June 9th, 2025, at approximately 4:06am at Sinclari Ridge Apartments (445 Warfield Boulevard) and on Salisbury Way. 

Multiple vehicles were broken into, and several items were stolen, including a firearm.

Surveillance footage shows suspects arriving in a gray Kia and a dark colored SUV before breaking into the vehicles. Some of the stolen property has since been traced to Nashville.

The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying this suspect, as someone may recognize them based on their clothing. 

The footage also appears to show one suspect carrying an object that may be a firearm. Citizens should not confront possible suspects or anyone they believe might be involved, but call 911 immediately and report suspicious activities.

Park SmartAs this investigation continues, the Clarksville Police Department continues to urge the public to “Park Smart”.  

  1. Lock your vehicle.

  2. Secure your valuables (including firearms).

  3. Take your keys/key fob with you.

  4. Don’t leave your vehicle running and unattended.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please get in touch with CPD Detective Neagos at 931.648.0656, ext. 5537.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.

 

 

