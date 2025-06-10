Montgomery County Commission Approves 2026 Budget with No Tax Increase

Montgomery County, TN – On Monday, June 9th, the Montgomery County Commission approved the annual budget, the final step in funding essential services and setting financial priorities for the upcoming year.

Key priorities for the budget for next year focus on ensuring our growing community has adequate resources to support the needs of our residents and their vitality.

The County is committed to providing opportunities and services that ensure a healthy, vibrant, and safe community and to enhancing the quality of life for all residents who call Montgomery County home, with NO tax increase.

Two major focus areas for the budget are:

Growing public safety capacity Enhancing and expanding quality of life amenities

“Ensuring the safety of our residents and their property is essential to sustaining our growth. We are allocating resources and funding to the Montgomery County Fire Department, Sheriff’s Office, and EMS to strengthen emergency response capabilities and ensure the residents in our community and their property are well protected.”

“And a thriving community is rooted in a high quality of life, offering strong opportunities in industry, commerce, education, and recreation to attract and retain businesses, residents, soldiers, and families. By investing in amenities, schools, parks, events, and recreational opportunities, we create an environment that supports those who call our community home.”

Budget Highlights include:

No proposed tax increase

$54.8 million debt retirement (principal + interest)

$37 million in Proposed Capital Projects

2% COLA for all County and CMCSS employees

Raising CMCSS teacher’s starting salaries to $50k

2026 budget priorities include:

Public Safety

Funding for a new downtown Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Station

Funding for 8 Full-Time Paramedics with an additional ambulance to provide added coverage for north Clarksville.

Funding for a new Fire Station and Sheriff Precinct in the Kirkwood area, along with additional personnel

Funding for a new Fire Engine and additional equipment

Quality of Life

$6 million in funding for CMCSS Capital Projects – including replacement of Unit Vents and automatic centralized HVAC control at Woodlawn Elementary School, roof replacement at Montgomery Central Middle School, and system-wide parking and paving improvements.

Funding for Phase I of a County Fairgrounds: planning, design, and infrastructure (roadway, mass grading, and restrooms)

Funding to renovate and convert the old Lone Oak Church into a Community Center

Funding for renovations and upgrades to Woodlawn Park

Personnel and equipment to operate new facilities coming online – Stokes Field, North Branch Library, and the Animal Control Facility

“Our department heads, elected officials, and commissioners collaborated to deliver a balanced budget that invests in community priorities with no tax increase. The 2026 Budget reflects a shared commitment to meeting the needs of the residents we serve every day. I am proud of the teamwork that has gone into this process and excited about what is ahead as we look forward.”

– Montgomery County Mayor Wes Golden.