APSU Board of Trustees Unveils 2025 Award Recipients for Service and Support

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) Board of Trustees has announced the winners of its annual awards recognizing philanthropy, military support, and outstanding service.

Recipients will be honored at university events throughout the next year.

Coleman Tractor Company Named APSU Philanthropist of the Year

Coleman Tractor Company, under the leadership of Dealer Principal Spencer Coleman, has been named the 2025 APSU Philanthropist of the Year for its extraordinary commitment to agricultural education and student success at Austin Peay State University.

The family-owned business, with locations in Clarksville, Nashville, White House, and Paris, Tennessee, began its partnership with APSU in 2017 by providing six pieces of Kubota equipment for use at the university’s Farm and Environmental Education Center. In 2025, this relationship expanded significantly with a formal three-year partnership between Coleman Tractor Company, Kubota Tractor Corporation, and Austin Peay State University, leading to the renaming of the APSU Department of Agriculture’s farm as the Coleman Tractor APSU Farm Powered by Kubota.

The partnership has transformed agricultural education at APSU by providing students with hands-on experience using cutting-edge technology, while creating meaningful connections between students and industry leaders. Beyond equipment donations, Coleman Tractor has enhanced student opportunities through internships, career fair participation, and integration with APSU athletic events.

Spencer Coleman, a Clarksville native, has emphasized the importance of supporting local education and agricultural advancement, demonstrating how corporate partnerships can enhance educational opportunities and strengthen community ties while preparing the next generation of agricultural leaders.

Joel C. Pruitt Receives Board of Trustees Military Service Award

Retired Master Sgt. Joel C. Pruitt has been selected to receive the 2025 Board of Trustees Military Service Award for his distinguished military service and unwavering commitment to supporting military personnel and veterans in their educational pursuits.

Pruitt served 24 years of active duty in the United States Army, including extensive service with the 5th Special Forces Group at Fort Campbell. His military career included five combat tours in Iraq and deployments to Somalia, Panama, Qatar, Spain, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Djibouti, and Kenya. His service has been recognized with five Bronze Star Medals, the Combat Infantry Badge with Star (2nd award), and numerous other decorations.

A 2017 APSU graduate with a bachelor’s degree in psychology, Pruitt has been instrumental in establishing four scholarship endowments at APSU specifically for Special Forces personnel and their families. As president of Chapter 38 of the Special Forces Association, he collaborated in 2023 with Retired CW4 Joe Shakeenab to create the CSM(R) Francis McFadden Military Scholarship.



Since 2021, Pruitt has served as the director for the Pivot Program at 5th Special Forces Group, directly assisting over 500 service members with their transition to civilian life. His dedication to veteran causes earned him the Charlie Daniels Patriot Award in 2022 and the titles of Kentucky Colonel and Tennessee Colonel Aide-de-camp in 2023.

Lawson and Beth Mabry Honored with Board of Trustees Service Award

William Lawson Mabry and Beth Fletcher Mabry have been named recipients of the 2025 Board of Trustees Service Award for their exceptional dedication to their alma mater through decades of service and philanthropy.

The Mabry family has established two endowed scholarships at APSU: The Harriett Noland Mabry Memorial Scholarship for language and literature majors in the College of Arts and Letters, and the William Marrast Mabry Memorial Scholarship for finance majors in the College of Business.

Lawson Mabry, a 1977 APSU graduate with a Bachelor of Science in English, has had a successful career in real estate development and banking in Clarksville. He has served on various philanthropic boards, including the Austin Peay State University Foundation, the Customs House Museum, the Aspire Clarksville Foundation, Clarksville Academy, the Fort Campbell Historical Foundation, the Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library, and Leadership Clarksville.

Beth Fletcher Mabry, a 1985 APSU business administration graduate, had a corporate career in marketing with Globe Business Furniture, Haworth Inc., and Fruit of The Loom. She currently serves on the Woodward Library Society Board and has also served on the Candlelight Ball Committee.

The Mabrys have two children: Elizabeth, who is pursuing a full-time MBA at the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill; and Will, who works as an investment banking analyst at Barclays Investment Bank in New York City.

To support fundraising initiatives or establish a corporate sponsorship, contact the APSU Division of Alumni, Engagement and Philanthropy at 931.221.7127 or email give@apsu.edu.