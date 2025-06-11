APSU’s Cole Johnson Named to 2025 NCBWA Freshman All-America Team

Lynchburg, VA – Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball’s redshirt freshman designated hitter Cole Johnson was named to the 2025 National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association Freshman All-America Team, the organization announced Monday.

The 2025 NCBWA Freshman All-America Team features players from 33 different schools and 15 different conferences.

The two All-America teams are also made up of 10 conference “Rookie of the Year” winners. In addition, 20 all-conference honorees appear on the team. The teams also include one conference “Pitcher of the Year” and one conference “Relief Pitcher of the Year.”

The native of Austin, Texas, finished the 2025 season as one of the best freshmen in the country, after earning Freshman of the Year honors, as well as First Team All-conference honors as the top designated hitter in the Atlantic Sun Conference. He finished the season leading all freshmen in the ASUN with a .356 batting average, a .587 slugging percentage, a 1.025 OPS, 50 runs scored, 80 hits, 23 doubles, nine home runs, and 70 RBI.

He is the 16th Governor in program history to be named a Freshman All-American and the first to receive this honor from the NCBWA since Parker Phillips in 2017. Johnson is also the third Gov to be named a First Team All-American by the NCBWA, joining Alex Robles (2014) and Matt Wollenzin (2011).

