Austin Peay State University Baseball’s Cameron Nickens Named Perfect Game Third-Team All-American

Sanford, FL – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) senior outfielder Cameron Nickens was named to Perfect Game’s All-American third team, announced Tuesday.

The Magnolia, Texas native, Nickens, in a short amount of time, put his name in the record books for what he did in just one season with the Governors after transferring from the University of Houston after last season.

He matched Austin Peay State University’s single-game program record for three home runs and 15 total bases in a game at North Alabama (April 11th), tying 2024 Atlantic Sun Conference Player of the Year Lyle Miller-Green’s record from last season against Middle Tennessee.

Following the conclusion of the 2025 season, Nickens was fifth in the nation with a .422 batting average, fifth with 24 doubles, third with 100 hits – six behind the national leader – 12th with a .520 on-base percentage, 18th with 72 runs scored, 25th with 71 RBI, 10th with a .768 slugging percentage, and was the national leader with 182 total bases. Nickens also ranked second in the ASUN with 18 home runs.

The senior slugger was named the ASUN Player of the Year following the regular season and was also named a semifinalist for the 2025 Dick Howser trophy, presented by the NCBWA.

Nickens is the 18th Governor to be named an All-American, and only the third to be placed on a team by Perfect Game – the first since Miller-Green (2024).

