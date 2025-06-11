Clarksville City Hall to Receive New Metal Roof After Storm Damage

Clarksville, TN – Roof replacement work atop Clarksville City Hall, 1 Public Square, is soon to start. The project is a result of hail damage that accompanied one of several severe storms Clarksville has experienced since 2023.

City Projects Coordinator Brandon Sather confirmed that a metal, standing seam roof will replace the shingled roof.

Installing this type of metal roof will help mitigate potential damage from future weather events, and the roof, itself, has a much longer life expectancy. Work is set to begin on, or around Wednesday, June 18th, 2025.

The cost of the new roof is $286,800. Insurance will cover the cost of the replacement of the shingle roof at $118,775. A portion of the additional cost to upgrade to a standing seam metal roof will be offset by hazard mitigation funds from the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) and Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

During the work, the general public will be able to enter City Hall through the normal Public Square entrance. But anyone stopping by to conduct business is asked to stay away from construction equipment and materials that will be on site.

“With this type of project, there is a large amount of materials that will need to be staged on site throughout the construction period,” Sather said. “The roofing contractor will also be using lifts and a crane with this project.”

Sather said materials will be delivered on June 18, with actual construction to begin the following day.

The roofing project is expected to take six weeks to complete.